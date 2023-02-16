Changes
Added online functionality (test version)
Added restrictions on the angle of NPCs' joints
Improved animation when returning from a tongue-out face
Added a Jacuzzi in the bathtub.
Improved the judging of hand hits.
Added a panting face with tongue sticking out.
Added a panting voice with tongue sticking out.
Korean and Chinese language added.
Just Futanari update for 16 February 2023
Ver1.5
Changes
