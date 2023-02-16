 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Just Futanari update for 16 February 2023

Ver1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10564431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes
Added online functionality (test version)
Added restrictions on the angle of NPCs' joints
Improved animation when returning from a tongue-out face
Added a Jacuzzi in the bathtub.
Improved the judging of hand hits.
Added a panting face with tongue sticking out.
Added a panting voice with tongue sticking out.
Korean and Chinese language added.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2257291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link