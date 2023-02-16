 Skip to content

BEAT AIMER! update for 16 February 2023

Full Release patch notes!

Share · View all patches · Build 10564407

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're finally out of early access! The changes in the full version are listed below:

  • overhauled visuals
  • brand new UI
  • a lot of new charts!
  • a stats tracker
  • crosshair customisation
  • random play

More to come in the biweekly updates!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2057841
