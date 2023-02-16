Full Release patch notes!

We're finally out of early access! The changes in the full version are listed below:
- overhauled visuals
- brand new UI
- a lot of new charts!
- a stats tracker
- crosshair customisation
- random play
More to come in the biweekly updates!
