Yggdra Union update for 17 February 2023

1.0.2 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10564388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fixed some spelling mistakes in the English version.
・Added a function to exit the game on the title screen when using the controller.
・Added a function to exit the game with the "ESC" key.
・Fixed a bug that could not be started.
If you cannot start after updating, you need to install “Microsoft Visual C++ 2013 Redistributable”.Sorry for the trouble

Changed files in this update

