・Fixed some spelling mistakes in the English version.
・Added a function to exit the game on the title screen when using the controller.
・Added a function to exit the game with the "ESC" key.
・Fixed a bug that could not be started.
If you cannot start after updating, you need to install “Microsoft Visual C++ 2013 Redistributable”.Sorry for the trouble
Yggdra Union update for 17 February 2023
1.0.2 update
