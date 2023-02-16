 Skip to content

Gedonia update for 16 February 2023

Patch 1.21a

Patch 1.21a · Build 10564353

Hey everyone!
The game was updated with small patch 1.21a

  • Fixed the bug with fishing struggle, now better fishing rods influence struggling fish speed
  • Fixed the bug with elemental beam lasting forever while aiming in the sky
  • Fixed the bug with knock defense and shield
  • Bard strike now doesnt target friendly NPCs
  • Fixed the bug with king sword making crit chance 0%
  • Fixed the bug with wrong lifetime of guardian flowers
  • Fixed the bug with movement speed value of effects in modding
  • Fixed the bug with enemies falling below ground while being executed sometimes

