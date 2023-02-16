Hey everyone!
The game was updated with small patch 1.21a
- Fixed the bug with fishing struggle, now better fishing rods influence struggling fish speed
- Fixed the bug with elemental beam lasting forever while aiming in the sky
- Fixed the bug with knock defense and shield
- Bard strike now doesnt target friendly NPCs
- Fixed the bug with king sword making crit chance 0%
- Fixed the bug with wrong lifetime of guardian flowers
- Fixed the bug with movement speed value of effects in modding
- Fixed the bug with enemies falling below ground while being executed sometimes
