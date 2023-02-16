Patch 2/15/2023 (3)

-Fixed a bug which caused Kin to get stuck when he was hit while sliding on a rail.

-Fixed a bug where Kin's momentum would get messed up if he was hit out out of his water glide while touching the ground

-Fixed a bug where the editor would still sometimes crash the first time testing.

-Fixed a bug where the scorpion bounce effect wasn't using the right palette

-Fixed an issue where many bullets were not doing enough damage.

-Fixed a bug where By: and File: sections in Freeplay for non-workshop maps were broken

-Copying save files now works, before it would copy just the file, now it copies the replays as well.

-kin FX palettes in netplay fixed

-Pressing retry at the end of a level using B will now turn off ghosts. Press Y to continue using the ghost

-Shield has been adjusted to be poked less, and account for more angles.

-Shield visual has been adjusted on the ground to more accurately represent the function of the shield.