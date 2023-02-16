Performance Optimization & New Feature

Update Content
Performance Optimization
- Optimize the software crash problem
- Optimize switching avatar memory increase problem
- Fix audio input source freeze problem
UE Optimization
- When the avatar turns on the animation floating, the accessories will follow it synchronously
- Optimize avatar feature user experience
- Added accessories tab page category
New Feature
- Mouse listening feature
When you use the mouse monitoring function, if you press the mouse, the accessories you added will move with the mouse direction.
