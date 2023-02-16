Performance Optimization & New Feature

Share · View all patches · Build 10564197 · Last edited 16 February 2023 – 07:26:18 UTC by Wendy

Update Content

Performance Optimization

Optimize the software crash problem Optimize switching avatar memory increase problem Fix audio input source freeze problem

UE Optimization

When the avatar turns on the animation floating, the accessories will follow it synchronously Optimize avatar feature user experience Added accessories tab page category

New Feature

Mouse listening feature

When you use the mouse monitoring function, if you press the mouse, the accessories you added will move with the mouse direction.

See tutorial in this video

