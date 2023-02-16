 Skip to content

PngTuber Maker update for 16 February 2023

Performance Optimization & New Feature

PngTuber Maker update for 16 February 2023

Build 10564197

Update Content

Performance Optimization

  1. Optimize the software crash problem
  2. Optimize switching avatar memory increase problem
  3. Fix audio input source freeze problem

UE Optimization

  1. When the avatar turns on the animation floating, the accessories will follow it synchronously
  2. Optimize avatar feature user experience
  3. Added accessories tab page category

New Feature

  1. Mouse listening feature

When you use the mouse monitoring function, if you press the mouse, the accessories you added will move with the mouse direction.

