Patch Notes - February 21, 2023

Dev Comment: Darkhawk is an especially powerful card. As we prepared this balance change before the Silver Surfer and Zabu nerfs went live, we didn’t want to hit him too hard. However, we definitely felt that knocking off at least one Power from him is warranted, and we will continue to monitor his performance.

Thanos: 6/8 -> 6/11

Dev Comment: We think Thanos is one of the coolest cards, and we’re a bit sad that he himself isn't played often. Most Thanos decks focus primarily on making good use of the stones, but we want to make sure the mad titan himself has enough Power to play.

Sandman: 4/1 -> 5/5

Dev Comment: Many of the strongest decks right now have strategies centered around playing multiple cards on turn 6. Sandman should be a good answer to these decks, but he didn't quite have the sand to stand up to them with his previous statline. We're giving him a bit more Power to make him a more competitive card, but also subsequently bumping up his Cost.

Dev Comment: The cards below are rather weak at the moment, so we’re giving them a small buff to help them perform a bit better. Spider-Woman: 5/7 -> 5/8

5/7 -> 5/8 Namor: 4/5 -> 4/6

4/5 -> 4/6 Dagger: 2/1 -> 2/2

Text-Only Update to Yondu: Destroy the top card of your opponent's deck

Dev Comment: Yondu’s text now accurately describes his effect. Please remember that most triggered and Ongoing effects are not active while a card is still in your deck, so despite the word “Destroy”, Yondu can remove Colossus and Wolverine with impunity.