Maintaining a fair playing field

Hello everyone!

We found that some players were matched together and deliberately played each other to reduce the damage of Destiny, which affected the fairness of the game.

In order to maintain the gaming experience of the majority of players, we DOES NOT SUPPORT such gaming behavior. Any account with this type of behavior will be punished after reporting and verification:

An email warning upon the first time.

1000 RANK POINTS will be deducted for each offence after the warning, and you will not be able to see who your opponent is for 72 hours.

You can join our Discord and DM the Administrator CocoLa03 and provide relevant evidence (screenshots or video recordings). The in-game reporting system will be available at the end of Early access.