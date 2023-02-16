0.95 Update
-
Added Second Quests, 12 People Times 2 ,Total 24
-
Added 2 Attack Cards That Can Only Be Obtained During Quests <Flame of Anger: Flame Attack in Addition to Melee Attack> <Blade Hand: A Powerful Melee Attack That Gradually Lowers its cost>, Total 281
-
Added 5 Items That Can Only Be Obtained During Quests, Total 52
-
There Are Cards and Items That Can Only Be Obtained when the Quest Target Dies
-
Those Cards and Items May Be the Target of Quests
-
If You Don't Have Enough Space in Your Bag, You May Lose Items and Get Stuck in the Quests, but That Has Nothing to Do with Clearing the Game
Plan
-
New Boss
-
New Cards
-
Quest
Changed files in this update