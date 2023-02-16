 Skip to content

In the Dark update for 16 February 2023

0.95 UPDATE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.95 Update

  • Added Second Quests, 12 People Times 2 ,Total 24

  • Added 2 Attack Cards That Can Only Be Obtained During Quests <Flame of Anger: Flame Attack in Addition to Melee Attack> <Blade Hand: A Powerful Melee Attack That Gradually Lowers its cost>, Total 281

  • Added 5 Items That Can Only Be Obtained During Quests, Total 52

  • There Are Cards and Items That Can Only Be Obtained when the Quest Target Dies

  • Those Cards and Items May Be the Target of Quests

  • If You Don't Have Enough Space in Your Bag, You May Lose Items and Get Stuck in the Quests, but That Has Nothing to Do with Clearing the Game

Plan

  • New Boss

  • New Cards

  • Quest

