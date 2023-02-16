0.95 Update

Added Second Quests, 12 People Times 2 ,Total 24

Added 2 Attack Cards That Can Only Be Obtained During Quests <Flame of Anger: Flame Attack in Addition to Melee Attack> <Blade Hand: A Powerful Melee Attack That Gradually Lowers its cost>, Total 281

Added 5 Items That Can Only Be Obtained During Quests, Total 52

There Are Cards and Items That Can Only Be Obtained when the Quest Target Dies

Those Cards and Items May Be the Target of Quests