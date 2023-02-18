Superfly v1.1.3 Update

Hi everyone! We've got another Superfly update for you. This minor update focuses on quality of life features and performance improvements. The biggest new feature is a help section of the pause menu that explains the controls for each power. This might not be a big deal for expert players, but we hope it'll make it easier for new players to jump into the game and have fun. We've also got several quality of life improvements: new visuals for the giant and black hole modes, and new sounds for the UI and tutorial room. This update should also greatly improve performance on low-end devices, especially the Quest 1. If you're having any performance issues at all after this update, please let us know in our Discord what was going on in the game when it happened. Thanks!

We're working on bigger future updates for Superfly. One major feature we're planning to add is a wanted system, inspired by the GTA franchise. Destroying robots will increase your wanted level, and at higher wanted levels, more dangerous enemies will appear and try to hunt you down. These enemies will drop additional gears, rewarding you for pushing your luck against harder challenges. On the flip side of this, if you ignore all the enemies, you'll stay at a low wanted level - perfect for peacefully flying around the city without getting harassed by robots. This wanted update will also add several new enemy types. It will likely release in a couple months.

To stay up to date with all the latest Superfly news, please join our Discord. It's also the best place to report bugs, to chat with other players, or to give any suggestions or feedback to us devs. Have fun playing!

Changelog: