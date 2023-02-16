 Skip to content

ANGEL DROID update for 16 February 2023

[̷̜̀[̸̬͝r̷͓̅ȇ̶̬d̸̲́a̷͍̔c̵̘̽t̶̟̉e̷̻̿d̵̩̃]̴̧͝]̸͎͂

Build 10563923

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v̶̡̢̧̧̡̞̥̻͓͔̣͖͍̞̜̪̼̬̯̟̠̤̹̦̪̼͖̹̳̪͇̫͈̳̟͈͇͉̣͇̮̺̩̳͕̗̹͕͚̼͌̉̇̆̓̏̇̅́͛͌̐̄̃̊̓̽̃̉̀̂̾͌̑͘͜͜͜͠͝͝v̵̧̢̧̧̧̧̨̛̫̝͔̳͕̱̱̠̗̯͓͙̻̜͉̹͚͔͔̰̯̥͉̹̜͍̜͔͕̺̝͙͖̼̰̘͔̳̱͎͈̲̻͇͓̪̀̾͑̆̓̍̅͊͌̋̒͊̔̓̍̓̅͊̍̐͛͒͋̔̇̋̉͑̉̏́͛̓̀́̀͑̐̉̌̉̈́͊̊͊̉͘̚͝͝͝ͅv̴̶̨̢̧̡̡̧̡̡̨̧̡̡̨̥̥̪͖̮̞͎͖̠͚̝̭̺͚̠͉͉̮̣͚̳̹̱̥̮͎̖̪̘̲͎̥̬͚͚͍̰̦͇͎̰̫̘̲̙̩͍̬͈̻̝̥̲̺̲͍̫̳̬͍̯̭͎͕͈͙̠̳͈͚̠̥͖̼̙̺̥̞̦͈͖͓̺͎̣̮̬̼͈̄̉̿̂̋̓́̒̋͆̈́̈̌͆̒͐͒̈̓̿̄̉͐́͊͊̄͋͊̔̈́̊̒͘͘͜͜͝͝͝ͅȩ̷̡̢̡̨̛̫̞̖̬̳̲͓̞͖̦̠̣͖̹̦̺̦̥̥̻͉̼͓̙̞̘͕͇̯̤̭̻̖̥̣͈̪̟̞̝͖̦͓̞̹̳͔̯̙̥̖͈͙̫͉̫͒͊̂͑͛̿͑̃̎͒͊̎̓́̄̆͆̄͆̍́̆̀́̓̽͗͂̓̄̾̒̔̐͗̾͗̈́̚̚͠͠͝͠ń̴̡̛̜̞̭̭̭̭̖̭̣͚͈͔͕̭̘̣̲̠̙̩͇̪̉̅̃͐͆̑̏͗͌̈́̒̔́͆͒̈͊́̒̇̒̿̆̉̽͗̓̀͑́̀̀̊͆͆̈͛̎͊̿̒͒̌͋̽̓͘̕̕͝͠͝ͅ ̷͚̺̫̟̩̟̆̈́v̷̨̨̛̼̗̖̯͈͔̙̼̜͌̔͂͑̋̽̾-̵̧̧̢͉͕͉͚͕͚̖̰̗̠̬̩͕̜̗̪̘̲̟͖̫͇̬͎͇̰̐͂͂̍̅͋͒͗̅̐͋͊͊̚͝͝ͅͅo̷̢̘̰͎͉͙͍̬̹͇̞͔̘̙̤͔̜͓̰̙̻̼̘̺̾̈́̀̂̽͂̽͒̅̃̑͆͋͒̃̑̎̊̂̏͐͗̌͐̓̏̾̅̎̈́̿̒̀͛́̇͒̒̍͑̓̾̈̓̑̕͘͘̚̕͝͝͝͝͝ų̸̨̨̧̧͙͓̲̪̖̜͈̼̠̤͓̤̟̬̠͇̗͉͔̟͔̭̖̮̼̙̒̑̒̓͌͆̆̈́͊́̎̈̓̂̽̿̑̐͋̒̓̀͌̍̊̈́̿̉̈́̎̇̇͒͂͌̊͌̃̎͋̀̈́̂̂͛̿̊͐̈́͒͂̀̐̈̐̆̚̚̕̕̕͘͜͝͝͝͠͝ͅŗ̵̞̼̱̻̟̘͍̰͚̭̳̜̿̓͒͂͆̀́͐̔͋̀̉͗̔̒̃̂̃̓̈̿̚̕͠ ̴̡̡̡̧̛̥̺̤̹̞͖͉̣̝̮̰̖̻̳̤̥̱̘̠͙͙̰̝̣̠̮̰̳̭̲̞̯̜͇̯͚̣̯̣̥̥̈́̊͗̈́̾̂͑̂̀͆̈́̎͊̓̀̈́͆̽̊̍͋̐͐̾͐̓̏̑́̀̈́̇͌̀̈́̓̿͆͋̌̇̕͘̕͘͝͝͠ͅͅͅr̸̨̡̢̧̡̯͇̪̹̖͚̝̱̯̜̫̫̤̯͖̻͙̺̺̜̲͔͓̭̩͉̐̊̿̊̆̊̒̉͊̐͒͛̉̈͌̽̋͒͊̔̀̔̈́̉͗̄̉̈̂̈́͘̚͠͠ě̷̛̛̛͚̱̖̿̄̌̓͊̋̀̓̈́̄̈̀̋̑̄̍́͗̐̂̐̽͊͒̓́͊̅́̈́̓́͛̋̋̍̓̓́̄̀̽͊̏͊̂̄̒̌͘̚͘̚͠͝͝͝͠͝͠ą̴̨͙͉̦͇͙̩͎͇̦̲͎̖̥̥̻͍͓̗̥͕̰̼̦̰̫̥̜̻̩͖͔̩̱̫͜͠ͅͅm̶̡̨̨̡̛̜̫̫̳̭͈̥̜̤̠̥̻̭͖̞̠̝͓͉͍̬̓̆͆̀̂͑̄̔̾̏̆̅̈́̔͐̇̂͌̓̃̊̎͐̽̍̈́̆̚͘͘͝s̷̢̢͎̤͙̳͕̈́͑͊͋̅̀̑͌̒̈́̐̔͆́͐͂̀̀̒́͐̎͛͊̈́͂͗̏̕̚ ̸̢̡̢̢̧̨̢̧̯̹̪̻̱͇̬̗͉̗̰̗͉̜͔̙͎̗̙̫͙̫͔̥̮̜̟̠̼̰̘̥̗̬̬̮͕͉̻͈̠̘͍̳͙͓͇̑̆̋̔̋̽͊̎̉̈́̀̀͋̌̌̾̈͘͝͝o̵͎͎͍̠̘̯͔̝̝̬͓͇̓̐̅͂̄̚͠͝͠o̴̡̧̡̫̩̩̰̺̭̫̠̲̘̯̲̫̭̘̠͖̤̻͙̲̾́̒͑͋͆̒̾͜͜ǫ̶̨̡̮̼͖̭͉̺̞͔͈͇̥̻̤̲̥̬̘͚̯͍̜̬̖̫̼̩̱͖̭̻͙͎̻͓̀̇͛̊̌͂̆̂̕͝ͅo̶̡̼̱͉̯̰̣̻͎͙͓̘͇̲͚̫͖̻̰̹̝̭̜̩̭̣̤͎̪̬̠͖̝̩̯̱̘͍̣͓͉͇͕̞͍͐̋͐͑̌̏͆͊̐̍̾̒͆̄͑̚̚͘͜ͅͅ ̴̳͔̯͕̟͍͕̮̝̳̗̒̍̈̓̐ͅt̷̡̡̳̯̖̙̗̲̤̳̜̝͎̜͙͇̜̱̩͓͉̱̞͈̟͈̻͎̊̋̈́̔̈̂́̊̀̽́̓͌̓͑̊͛̈́͆̌̀̈́͜r̷̢̛̳͉̝̩̮̝̞̦̲̬̘̬͕̭̣͚̬̭̳̫̯̭̻̩͖̭̘͇͙̯̰̣̭͕̰̖͕̠̗͒̈́̿̋͐̈́̾͑͌̅́̓͊̐̒̇̒̆̀̽̏̿̍̈́͌̈́̐̀̈́̾͘͘̕̕͠͠͠ư̵̢̧̧̤̲̥͖͇͔̳̘͙̣̭͍̻̩̣͇͇͍͎̎̈́͌̈́̾̈̂̓̉͒̓̐̍̃̊̏͆͆̅͂̉͆͐̄̈́̀̎͌̅͋̃̔̆̌̇̍̀̀̏̾̀́̍̓̈̈́͛̀͋͆̈̾̏̏̕̚̕͜͠͠͠ͅé̴̢̡̢̢̨̮͕̹͕̞̜͕͉̳̫̰͇͙̬̦̲͕̖̪̰̹͔̟̞̭̼̹͕̩͙̭̻̪͇͙̻͈̮̬́̄̊̌̍́͆̋͑͊͐̽̀̓̋̀̌͐̈́͑̈́͂͗͛̕̕͘͝͝͝,̴̢̜̭̙̟̖̝͖͉͍̹̮͙̰̼̠͎̖͇́̓͗͒͘͠ ̵̨̥̰̼̪̠̼͔̖͎̱̮͔̹͔͇̈̒͋̿̆̀̎̑̐̀̈́̒͗̍̉̆̅̄̔̑̕͝͝w̷̴̧̨̛̛̛̛̛̬̘̖̖͚͍̪͉̤͕̬̜̫̰̭͎͔̗̪̹̝̯̻̦̗̹͈͓̹̗͇̟̼̲͔̻̥̪̯͉̩͗͐̀̀̈́͋̎̎̽͒̿̆́͑̓̿̒̈́̈̔̓̊̔͆̋͆̑̓̒̈̔̐̄́̈́̍̈̐̔̏̾̾͆̒̊͐̿͂̐̄̒̌̉͐̈́̄̀̂̾̈́̄̀͑͐̀͑̋͘̚̚̕͝͠͝͝ͅĕ̵̡̨̡̨̡̨̢̛̲̬͈̬̻͚̘̥̫͙͈̠͎̘̩̙̞͉͔̻̫͇̟̥̹͙̬̞̻̘̠͑̐͋̽͐͗̑̊̌̆̇̈́͋͋͒̃̆̂̓͒͒͌̾̀̓͋͌́̈́̏̊̓́̓̌͘̕͜͠ͅͅͅr̸̥͙͓͙̩͓̳͍͚̺̗͉̭̱͉͇̱͉̬̟̣͚̳̺̹̗̅̋́̈́͑̀̎͋͂̍̃͐̒̃̒͑͒͌͌͜͝͝ȩ̷̢̛̬̗̭̪͖̣͍̣̼͎͖̰̝̟͉̤̘̬̺̩̘̖͚̩͈̣̘̞̭̹̫̟̦̤͆̂̒͗̎̓̋̊͐͗͊̎̂̈́́̒̇̑̆̏̎͋̀̔͊̐͆̆̃͒͆̏̕̕̚͝͝͝+̶̧̧̛̝̦̭͙̳̼̥̳̟̭̥͓͓̳̫̻̯̲͍̍̾͋̑̓̿͗͆͒̅̌̽̌̌̈́̈̀̄̔̇͋̾͂̒͛̔͂̑͗̀͛̍̽̊̌̾̓̅̈́̉͂̚̚̕̚͜͜͝͝=̶̧̧̧̮̯̺͙̙̺̹͔̦̟͚̱̤̝͇̹͕͍̝̆̈́̈́̿͛̂̽͛̍̇̒̾̔̏̄̒̀͐͒̓̀̑̏̏̈́͑̄̎̃̆̀͋̈́͘͘͜͠͝ͅ-̴̧̧̡͇̤̺̮̯̩̬̞̣͙̮͈̫̣̯͖̘̯̘͈̺̥̆̊͛̈́̆͜ĺ̵̢̨̨̢̨͙͕͙̜͖͚̯̘̩̺̙̣͕̪̬̮̞̲̩̯̘͙̹̔͋͆̉̀̔̈́̎̋̈́̈́̐̆̽̔͑̉̍̈́̈̈́̐̆͛͗͆̑͐͛͐͑̽͑̌̕̚͘͜͝͠͠͝͝͠ͅs̸̢̢̛̰̤͎̼̻̰͙͍̏̊̓̅̈́̓̍̾̿̎͋͆̈̓̽̀̉̅̎̽̀͑͆̿̎͊̈́̐͑͗̓͋͆̅̈́̋̈͒̇̄̓͐͌͐̿̐́ͅę̴̛̛͇͆́͋̂̍̑͊́̍̄͐̽͘͠ ̸̡̧̟͖̣̬̙̮̳̟̺̬̒͑̅͛͂̅̽̂̓̓͊̓́̏̓͊͂̾͒͒͂͂͋̈́͒̅̒̆̽͊̃̅̽̍͛́̾̎͒̇͐̃̆́͌̐̊͊̕͘̚̕͝͝í̴̢̢̡̧̨̡̨̛̛̛̛̬̼̪̖̖̥͍̥͕̗̻̼̺̥̟̹̭̼̺͎̹̼̳̹̰̩̯̺̠̦̮̳̣̭̤͎̳͚̭̺͓̠̬̼̗̻͙̯͈̠̜̰͓͉̟̳̻̄̂̋̋̆͌̽͗̅͋̍̎̈͌̈́̈̂̍͌̾̉̽̈́̑̓̄̀͒̓̄͂̐͊͐̈́͌̿̐́̆̽̍̏̆̍̾̾̃̈̈́͘̚̕͜͝͝͝ͅz̵̧̡͈̬̫̺̜͍̜̺̫͚̰̻͍̩̤͔̤̼̭̼̻̟̦̹͕̞̠̻̍̈͋̾͐̓̈́̎͌̾̅̑͑͒͗͋̽͊̇̄͛̐̄̀͊̓̅͠͝ ̵̨̞͎̜̣̄̐*̴̧̢̢̡̢̛̫̖̟̲͚̪̦̦̻͖̗͎̳̻͖̮̹̯̺̮̲̬͉̞͈̯͙̞̼̭̘̰͓̟̹͇͈̘̻̦̳͚̪̫̲̄̾͂͑̿͐̎͒̒̿́̎̏̋̌̐̀̐̽̾̅̄́͌̇̌͑̈̂̆́̓̈́̃͛̐̊̓͛̓̋͛̌͗̚͘̕͜͝h̸̨̧̧̢̨̛͕̠̞͚̫̳͎̺̺̮̦̞̮̪͙̻̥̬͕̣̰̳͍̱͖̦͚̲̜͚̲̣̠̭̝̦̮̤͈͕̮͐̔̏̌̄̋̊̈́̂̾̃̆͆̐͌͆̅̍̊́̎͂̄̿̍̽͒̇̇͆́͊́̿̆͂̈͂̃̍̇̔͐̇̒́͘̚̕͘̕͠͝ĕ̶͓͖̥͚̦̲̤̪̱̼͍̤͖̝̜́͗̒̍̈̾̓́̈͌͐̔̽͋́̒͆̆̋̚͘͠͝ṛ̷̟̤̮̬̗̼̯͎͇̙̤̭̮͍̙̼͓̍̂̄̔͒͋͛̐̒̊̌͆͑͘͜͠ͅę̶̛̛̘̖͍̭̰̗̩͇̝̤̝͔̘͖͓̫̻̭͙̜̙͎͙̙̬̫̀̾̾̀͑̆́͒̀̓͋͑̿̉̈́́͑̄̅̽͂̐̎̀̃̃̎́̄͌͌̔̈͊́̇̄̀͌͐͛̇̑͘̕͘͘͘̕͘͘͠͠͝͝͠͝ ̷̧̧̡̟̪̝̹̻̪̼̗̻̼͖̟̯͎̜̻̻̯̭͍͇̝̳̞̜̳͖̻̠̱̫̘̭̳͖̫̰̟̝̻̩̟̮̜̖̱̳̰͚̪̩̙̖̫̂͗͒̿͌̂̓̊́̔̾̄̍̿̈̀͘̚̚͜͜2̴̡̧̡̧̨̡̨̛̙̰̱̠͙̭̦̳͔͈͙͕̮͉̯̠̱͍͔͓̗̫̣̙͙̪͖͎̙͍̠̼̼̲̺̬͕͉̖̱̞̗͎̦͚̲̞͖͋̓̓̐͊͛̉̌͂͒͊͛͋̓͂̆̇͋̈́̾̉̎̈́̂̋̐̏̎̔̋̾̏͌̈̅̓̒̔͊͜͜͜͝͝ͅͅͅͅ ̵̧̢̢̧̧̨̨̡̢̛͇̟̮̤̰̝̗̮̹̗̮̲̬̩̪̮̻̯̩̜̝͔̠͎͍̰̳͌̒̈́̇̓́̐̄̀͌̓̔͗̈́̽̽̑̎͊́͝͝͠ͅg̴̡̧̡̼̰̻̝̫͇̀̽̄̔͑̉̈́́̈́̈̈̔̓̌́̃̔̏̍̊̇̆̽̂̆͛̈́͒̔́̓͑͗̓̃͑͋͌̃̌͗̾̍̐̕̚̚̕͜ȯ̵̡̨̨̧̧͍̲̳̤̜͎̠̤̰̦̫͉̼̗̲̝̞̮̹͖̦̲̪̭̥̲̭͉̯̘̜̈͗̓̓͗͌͑͗͌̇̌̔̇̒̆̽͑̀̋̐͒̎̊͒̊̃̆̓̀͘͜͠͝͝ͅͅ?̴̢̡̢̨̧̢͖̺̖͔̲̯͕̝͓̜̦͉̝̻̩̖͙̻͇͕̱̱̘̱͈̩͓̮̬͍̼̳̯̓͗̓̋͐̅͌̃͗̊͐̀͊͌̉͐͛̐̋̍̾̎̈́̿̏̊̿̓͒̂̋̀̀͘̚̚̚͝͠͠

Changed files in this update

Depot 2172151
