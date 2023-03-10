25 New Brave Generals! Free Major Update Now Available!

Hey all you Susanoo’s out there!

It’s been a while. How are you all doing?

It's been almost a year since release. Have you unlocked all of the Samurai yet?

Today, we have some great news for everyone who enjoys Samurai Bringer!

To conclude the Samurai Showdown campaign, we have rolled out a free major update which adds 25 brand new Brave Generals to the game, including the highly requested Sakamoto Ryouma, Kusunoki Masashige, and Shinsengumi members such as Hijikata Toshizou and Okita Souji!

Seek them out, defeat them, and get their equipment to wield the power of these legendary Generals!

In this update, we made the following changes:

Added 25 Brave Generals

Adjusted the enemy samurai spawn algorithm

Fixed a bug that occurred when defeating a Great Demon





It's time to once again pick up your weapons as Susanoo and head out to battle new and powerful foes!

If you still haven't bought Samurai Bringer, then here's your chance, because it's currently discounted at 30% OFF for the PLAYISM Publisher Sale! Don't miss out!

Thank you so much for playing, and we hope you continue to enjoy the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1851280/Samurai_Bringer/

