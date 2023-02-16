Update for February 16th

- Added new text options and improvements! First off, you no longer need to hold the Confirm button to speed up the text; one simple press will speed it up now. Additionally, the speed up function will now cut off at the end of the current text box, preventing you from accidentally skipping through multiple boxes.
Finally, a new Option has been added, allowing the player to choose between Normal text speed and Fast text speed. Essentially, the Fast text speed makes our current optional speed-up function automatic and always on. I still recommend Normal text speed, as this is timed with the choreography of cutscenes, and provides a stronger narrative experience in my view. But for anyone who wanted faster text, I hope these options address your concerns!
Please note that, while the speed-up function has been thoroughly tested, the Fast text speed system may have some unforeseen issues in certain cutscenes. They should only be minor issues at most, but if you run into any, please let me know!
-
Another memory leak has been fixed, significantly reducing the chance of any crashes.
-
Updated the early tutorial message to reflect changes to speeding up text.
-
Fixed a collision bug in a cave in the Ship Graveyard.
-
Fixed an issue in two cutscenes in the Glade where an incorrect character sprite could show up depending on your party composition.
-
Fixed a bug wherein the game could reduce the levels of three of your characters if you'd grinded to a higher level previously.
-
Added an Item Shop to the lift before fighting the Eraser boss.
-
Fixed a bug which could result in a bizarre Game Over screen appearing when characters switch positions in the story in the Desert Ruins and Ice Cavern.
-
Fixed a bug where you can move the camera around in a cutscene in the Maze of Memory.
-
Fixed a bug where returning to the Foundry later in the game could result in the Battle Music being replaced with a loop of the Victory Theme.
-
Added more opportunities to remove Augments and Equipment from allies when they leave the party during a certain segment of the game.
-
Fixed a collision bug on the World Map, in a house in Niveus, and in a room in the Glade.
-
Fixed a bug where the Cover Ally Augment would bizarrely trigger during Emma's 3-Hit Combo attack.
-
Fixed a bug which prevented Counter from working with the Cover Ally Augment.
-
Fixed a bug whereby the Anti-Stun Augment wouldn't prevent Robot from being stunned when using the Siphon Charge ability.
-
Continued in-progress improvements for the turn-order calculations to account for all possible builds without creating issues or an unfair amount of enemy turns. This is taking a long time to implement, as every battle in the game has to be tested and tweaked, so this update only goes up to the boss fights in the [spoiler]Ruined Factory[/spoiler].
