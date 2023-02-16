Update #15 - Land of Ice and SNow

Version 0.82.1 Release Notes

The Land of Ice and Snow

The ‘Land of Ice and Snow’ is available now to all players who own Summoners Fate.

Winter-themed biome to explore, filled with appropriately themed minions such as yetis, ice golems, ninjas (for some reason), and fluffy killer bunnies!

New bosses to hunt and defeat including the Yeti King, a greater frost dragon, and the ice queen herself.

New powerful Summoners including a winged Valkyrie, tormenting dark elf, a dreadful demon lord and a celestial steampunk time-traveling rat. Each hero also comes with a new all-star team for the arena battle mode.

Over 40 new cards featuring player-driven ideas such as viking berserkers, fairy queen, alicorn, petrifying medusa, and the celestial thunderstrike of Odin.

100s balance changes and bug fixes that further improve the versatility of existing cards, empowering players to get even more creative with their favorite synergies

The ‘Land of Ice and Snow’ update marks the 15th update for Summoners Fate since its launch into Steam Early access in June, 2022. Summoners Fate is set for a full 1.0 launch later in 2023, but there’s a lot more to come to the world of Abalon before then.

Release Notes

New Cards

Summoner: Sir Cheezles, Chronomancer

Summoner: Kaiyln, Valkyrie

Summoner: Darakai, Tormentor

Summoner: Dante, Demon Lord

Guardian: Fairy Queen

Guardian: Sojourn, Defender

Guardian: Soothsayer

Guardian: Medusa

Alicorn

Armored Rat

Bandit Archer

Cobra Striker

Cockatrice

Dwarf Warrior

Gnasher

Gnome Scholar

Imperial Dragon

Mantis Warrior

Monk

Naga Warrior

Ninja

Ogre

Steamclock Sentinel

Thief

Tiger

Viking Berserker

Viking Warlord

Viking Warrior

Celestial Thunderstrike

Forbidden Library

Glimpse

Gravity Gauntlet

Invoke Elemental

Purify

Resurgence

Temporal Storm

Time Flux

Turn Back Time

Wall of Ice

Warp Time

Chronomancer Top Hat

Angel

Crystal

Gravity

Hex

Magiscale

Naga

Rock

Viking

Ice Dweller

Reptis - Now split into Naga (Snake people) and Magiscale (Lizard people)

Mechanics Changes

New Feature: Players can now choose their adventure biomes. After you select your Summoner, you’ll be able to choose the biome of your first chapter. Each time you enter a portal, you’ll also be able to choose the next biome (or select random). Biomes previously explored in that adventure will be removed from the list. Note: This feature only applies to adventures started after the update. Any existing adventures will continue to use randomly selected biomes.* All Withereds’ "Inflict Downfall: Become a copy of this unit" has been changed to "Infect Downfall". Infect is a new keyword similar to Inflict (Give units injured by attack an effect.) except that for Infect, Counter and combo attacks don't count. This change was intended to help smaller units like squirrels be able to help wither (pun intended) withereds down without getting immediately transformed into new withereds by the counter attacks. Additionally, the Withered transformation effect will now resolve last alongside other Downfall effects, so units with Detonate will no longer become Withereds.

Players can now choose their adventure biomes. After you select your Summoner, you’ll be able to choose the biome of your first chapter. Each time you enter a portal, you’ll also be able to choose the next biome (or select random). Biomes previously explored in that adventure will be removed from the list. Note: This feature only applies to adventures started after the update. Any existing adventures will continue to use randomly selected biomes.* All Withereds’ "Inflict Downfall: Become a copy of this unit" has been changed to "Infect Downfall". Infect is a new keyword similar to Inflict (Give units injured by attack an effect.) except that for Infect, Counter and combo attacks don't count. This change was intended to help smaller units like squirrels be able to help wither (pun intended) withereds down without getting immediately transformed into new withereds by the counter attacks. Additionally, the Withered transformation effect will now resolve last alongside other Downfall effects, so units with Detonate will no longer become Withereds. New keyword "Hexproof" has been added to provide protection against "Hex" spells. 34 spells have been tagged as Hex, which include Mind Control, Polymorph, Smite, Touch of Death, gravity, and other such spells that manipulate, modify, or debuff an enemy. Hexproof units can’t be the target of enemy hexes.

Stealth ability has changed from "Invisible until it attacks, casts or ends turn adjacent to an enemy." to "Invisible until it acts or ends turn adjacent to enemy. Recloak after defeating an enemy." This gives all Stealth units the Assassin’s ability to recloak after defeating an enemy, rendering card the "Wreck: Stealth" ability redundant.

The keyword "Stun" has been replaced with "Daze" at the request of many players who noted that "Stun" traditionally means cannot move or attack in most RPGs. By contrast, "Daze" means that the unit cannot block or counter attack until the end of the current turn, which felt more appropriate as the word means "unable to think or react properly" and block and counter attacks are reactions.

All elementals now deal their element as a damage type. This is not explicitly stated in their card text (for brevity) but rather, the elemental damage type is applied as a tag (Ex: Fire, Ice, Shock). Any unit that has been tagged deals this type of damage with their attack.

Traps no longer trigger when allies walk over them - only enemies.

"Moves up to 6 spaces per turn" shortened to "Moves 6 spaces"

Considered and agreed with player feedback that Warcry and Downfall are things to avoid in guardians (as it kind of defeats the purpose of them being a guardian). We also added more guardians which benefit specific card types, or give specific vulnerabilities to enemies (as well as unique weird abilities to make them stand out from the crowd) (Thanks Qetuth)

New Keyword: Double Strike - Attacks its target twice

New Keyword: Pacify - Can't attack till end of their turn

New Keyword: Petrify - May not act till end of their turn except to cast spells (Identical to Freeze, visually different)

Mana Potions can now stack. However, stored Mana can never exceed a total of 5.

Life Potion can now stack.

Balance Changes

Acheri changed from a cost 4 Guardian to cost 3 unit. Life reduced from 10 to 5.

Ant Pheromones changed from "All insectoids get double movement" to "All allies get double movement until end of turn"

Araknia, Spider Queen’s life increased from 11 to 13

Arcane Giant changed from cost 4 Guardian to cost 5 unit and gains abilities: Wreck: Mana +1, Other ally elementals get +2/+2

Army of Darkness All-Star deck changed to use the Necromancer as guardian. Acheri becomes a cost 3 card that replaces the Fire Elemental in this deck.

Attack Dog changed from "Warcry: +2/+0 until end of turn. All enemies face this unit." To "Warcry: Rotate all enemies so their backs are facing you. Moves 6 spaces"

Bard gains ability Support: Remove Debuffs. Life increases from 11 to 12

Bat changed from Void to Freewill

Bear gains ability "Inflict Daze"

Bear Trap damage increased from 3 to 4

Black Dragon power increased from 5 to 6

Blinded by the Light now only reveals every enemy Surprises and Stealth units instead of all

Bloodlust changed from Freewill to Nature

Bloom changed from "Give an ally +0/+3" to "Give an ally +0/+3. If it’s a plant, give it +0/+5 and Resist Fire (3)."

Boss Croakus’s empathic damage ability changed from "When damaged as the direct target of an enemy it faces, all enemies it faces feel its pain." To "When injured by an enemy attack, all enemies it faces feel its pain."

Carniflower cost reduced from 2 to 1. Life reduced from 5 to 4. Gains ability: Vulnerable (Fire 3)

Cat of Nine now tracks lives left as the number of times it can still resurrect. It has to be defeated 9 times to be discarded. So, it starts with 8 lives and when its status shows 0 lives left, that is its last life.

Celestial Barrier changed from "Surprise: Counter the next enemy range attack or spell on target ally" to "Surprise: When damage by a ranged action, negate the effects and gain Veil until end of turn on target ally."

Celestial Blast damage to Void unit increased from 3 to 4.

Celestial Shield cost increased from 0 to 1. Gains ability: Gain Armor (5) until end of turn (in addition to preventing next damage)

Cleanse cost increased from 1 to 2 and changed from "Remove all buffs, debuffs and surprises from the board." to "Remove all enemy buffs, equipment and surprises from the board. Remove all debuffs afflicting allies."

Cleansing Fire changed from "Remove all buffs and debuffs from any unit. If it’s an ally Chaos unit, Heal 4." To "Remove all debuffs from an ally. If it’s Chaos, Heal 4. OR Remove all buffs from an enemy."

Cleric gains ability Inflict Remove buffs

Cora’s ability changed from "Freeze units injured with ice" to "Freeze enemies injured with ice"

Cover of Shadows changed from Freewill to Arcane. Additionally, the effect now resolves "On Cast Resolve" instead of "Preemptive" and negates the effects of the attack. This way, you can see which of the opponent’s units attacked you to trigger the surprise stealth.

Crocodile gains Pierce

Cure changed from "Remove all debuffs from an ally, heal 2 life and give immune (Poison)" to "Remove all debuffs from an afflicted ally, heal them 3 life and give immune (Poison) and immune (Freeze)."

Dark Elf Archer life increased from 1 to 2

Dark Elf Assassin gains ability "Inflict Remove buffs". Life increased from 4 to 5. Additionally, with the new Stealth mechanics and the fix for giving proper "defeat credit" for units defeated by poison, a dark elf assassin can now return to stealth mode on the enemy turn after a unit it poisoned is defeated.

Demonic Lash changed to give +3/+0 instead of +3/-3.

Demonic Strength Cost reduced from 2 to 1. Additionally, the +2/+0 boost increased to +3/+0.

Dispel Magic changed from "Remove all buffs, debuffs and surprises in visible 3x3 area" to "Clear enemy buffs, debuffs and surprises in visible 3x3 area."

Drain Life damage/heal increased from 2 to 3

Drax, Scorpion Lord’s life increased from 14 to 15. "Sting for Poison (2) when attacked" changed to "Inflict Poison (2)"

Dreadnought Axe Slayer gains ability "Inflict Vulnerable (Fire 1) until end of turn"

Dreadnought Titan loses ability Taunt

Dreadnought Warrior gains ability "Inflict Destroy Equipment"

Enrage changed from Cost 2 "Give an injured ally below 7 health +3/+3, Taunt, Vigil until healed." to Cost 1 "All injured allies get +2/+2 and Knockback (1) until the end of their turn".

Expose the Rear changed from Chaos to Arcane

Fennec fox gains abilities: Stealth, Moves 6 spaces

Fire Shield loses ability "Immune (Fire)" and is renamed to Ring of Fire

Frog Demon regains Taunt ability. Additionally, it’s text changes from "When injured as the direct target of an enemy it faces, that enemy feels its pain." To "When injured by an attack, that enemy feels its pain."

Frost Dragon changed from Freewill to Arcane

Frost Nova - Gains ability "Deal 2 ice damage to surrounding enemies" in addition to Knockback(1) and Freeze. No longer affects allies.

Gargantuant changed from Freewill to Nature

Gateway has been changed from "You may see and move through target obstacle until end of turn." to "Remove any unit from the board until end of turn. If it's an obstacle whose space is now occupied, remove it from play."

Gladiator life increased from 11 to 12

Golden Dragon gains ability "Knockback (1)"

Gravity Well artwork changed to a vortex with people and rocks being pulled into it. Previous gravity well artwork is now used for the new Gravity Gauntlet spell.

Griffon gains ability Vigil

Harpy life increased from 5 to 6

Heal All cost increased from 1 to 2 and the amount healed increased from 3 to 5.

Hellhound Puppy changed from cost 4 Guardian to cost 3 unit (Unique). Times it revives on Downfall reduced from 5 to 3.

High Elf Warrior increased power from 2 to 3

Horse Demon cost increased from 2 to 3

Hydra changed from "3/11 Vigil, Taunt, Gain +2/+2 when injured. Vulnerable (Fire 5)" to "3/14 Vigil, Taunt, Gain +2/+0 when injured. Regenerate (3), Vulnerable (Fire 3)"

Ice Bomb cost reduced from 2 to 1

Ice Fall changed from "Deal 2 Ice damage to non Ice Dwellers in any 5x5 area" to "Deal 2 Ice damage to non allies in any 5x5 area"

Ice Giant gains ability Other ally elementals +1/+1. Reduced Vulnerability (Fire) from 3 to 2. Changed from Freewill to Arcane

Ice Golem life increased from 6 to 7

Ice Trap damage increased from 2 to 3

Imperial Armor changed from Celestial to Freewill

Imperial Helmet changed from Celestial to Freewill

Increased Arthropod Walker Armor from 2 to 3

Incubus promoted from cost 3 unit to a cost 4 Guardian. Life increased from 7 to 12.

Kablooie cultist - Remove ability Downfall: Mana +1

Kyra, Bard changed from Celestial to Freewill

Lions Fury now gives Hexproof in addition to Immune (Freeze) and Immune (Immobilized)

Magma Giant no longer damages surrounding allies when its power triggers, only enemies. Gains ability: Other ally elementals +1/+1

Marauder Retiarius increased life from 3 to 4

Marauder Warrior increased life from 3 to 4

Meditate spell changed from "Draw a card. It costs 3 less. Receive Immobilized and Vulnerable (2) until end of their turn" to "Draw a card. It costs 3 less. Receive Vulnerable (All 3) until start of their turn."

Melt changed from "Unfreeze all allies and heal 5." To "Remove all debuffs on an ally OR deal 3 (Fire) damage to an enemy and remove their equipment."

Mountain Troll Armor increased from 3 to 4

Mummy life increased from 5 to 7

Mummy Queen gains abilities: Support: Heal 2, Remove Debuffs. Life reduced from 15 to 14.

Naga Demon changed from Void to Chaos and renamed "Devourer". It loses ability Regenerate (3), and gains Lifesteal and Taunt.

Necromancer promoted from cost 3 unit to cost 4 Guardian. Power increased from 2 to 3. Life increased from 7 to 11. Gains ability: Sprintshot: Attack.

Necromancer Staff changed from Void to Freewill

Necropid power reduced from 3 to 2

Oni changed from cost 5 unit to cost 4 Guardian. Power reduced from 6 to 4. Life reduced from 12 to 10.

Orc Battlehorn changed from Nature to Chaos

Orc Champion changed from Freewill to Chaos

Orc Huntress changed from Freewill to Chaos

Orc Huntress life increased from 4 to 5

Orc Shaman gains ability: Support Heal 3

Orc Warrior change from Freewill to Chaos

Orc Warrior gains ability: Warcry: +1/+0 until end of turn.

Orc Warrior life increased from 4 to 5

Paralyzing Spider changed from Void to Freewill

Paralyzing Spider cost reduced from 2 to 1.

Phoenix gains Elemental and Fire tag. Deals Fire damage.

Poison Blade change from Nature to Freewill

Power Overwhelming’s lightning shield effect that previously dealt 4 damage whenever attacked/counter attacked has been changed to "Deal 4 Damage Knockback (4) when melee attacked while armored." Counter attacks will no longer trigger the lightning bolt, and players will see a visual change of the lightning shield VFX removed once armor has been reduced to 0. The VFX/damage effect returns whenever the armor is restored.

Rat changed from Void to Freewill

Red Dragon fire breath damage increases from 4 to 5

Red Imp now gains Stealth if he defeats an enemy. Previously, he only gained Stealth if he swapped places with enemy unit.

Reduced the cost of Psychic Blast from 2 to 1.

Rejuvenate changed from "Draw your last 3 discarded cards and Exile this card." to "Shuffle your last three discarded cards back into your deck. Exile this card."

Restoration gains "If healed 10 or less, give them +0/+5"

Rogue changed from Nature to Freewill

Rogue gains abilities: Vigil, If attacked unit has 2 or less life, attack again. Gains Bandit tag.

Rust changed from "Destroy all buffs and Equipment on any enemy. Discard: Deal 2 damage to closest enemy." to "Destroy all buffs and equipment on target enemy and Deal 3 damage."

Sabertooth Tiger gains Stealth, Wreck:Stealth

Sacrifice gains ability "Remove debuffs" in addition to heal 5 life for destroying an ally.

Scorpion changed from "Sting for Poison (2) when attacked" to "Vigil, Inflict Poison (2)"

Seeker Missile cost increased from 0 to 1. Damage increased from 2 to 3.

Shadow Bolt healing reduced from 5 to 4 and cost reduced from 2 to 1.

Shadow Life reduced from 8 to 7.

Shaman Staff - Increased Heal from 3 to 4.

Shatter changed from Freewill to Arcane

Shatter spell gains the ability to destroy petrified minions in addition to frozen minions and obstacles.

Skeletal Legions All—Star deck changed to swap 1 Necromancer for extra Soul Harvester as Necromancer has now become a cost 4 Guardian.

Skeleton Breaker’s inflict ability increased from -2/-0 to -3/-0

Skeleton Giant life increased from 12 to 14

Soul Harvester power increased from 2 to 3 (Note if seems to strong, increase life instead by 2)

Soul Reaver armor increased from 2 to 3

Spoil the Surprise cost reduced from 2 to 1.

Sunder Armor changed from Freewill to Arcane. Renamed "Deconstruct". Text changed from "Destroy target enemy’s Armor and Equipment. Deal 2 damage." to "Destroy target enemy’s Armor, Equipment and buffs. Draw a card. OR Remove debuffs from an ally."

Time Trap cost reduced from 2 to 1

Titus, Gladiator changed from Celestial to Freewill

Trixie, Time Bandit renamed to Trixie, Timeblade

Unusual Size now triggers "when attacked on enemy turn" instead of "when hurt on enemy turn".

Vampire Hypnotist gains ability Pierce

Vampire Hypnotist promoted from cost 3 unit to a cost 4 Guardian. Life increased from 6 to 14. Gains ability Pierce.

Vampire Lord stats increased from 3/15 to 4/16 and gains Pierce

Vampire power increased from 2 to 3. Life increased from 6 to 7.

Vigilant now gives Taunt in addition to Vigil ability.

Warlock’s power increased from 3 to 4.

Water Drake life increased from 7 to 8

Weaken now improved to give -2/-2 instead of -2/-0

Withered Goblin life reduced from 3 to 2

Wolf Added "tuft of fur" to the wolf’s chin (Thanks mr.kitty)

Yeti gained ability "Immune (Freeze)"

Zenon, Arch Mage - changes from Arcane/Celestial to Arcane/Chaos.

Battle Maps

Removed the Dragon Eggs from the 6x9 cave map at request of players

Changed the second player spawn position of the "forward ambush" map at request of players

Achievements Changes

New Achievement "Lil’ Hellraiser - Rescue a Hellhound puppy" added. Note: Credit for this achievement is not granted for puppies rescued prior to this update

Elemental Apprentice "Summon 30 elementals" reduced to 20

Frankenstein’s Apprentice "Mutate or transform 30 allies" reduced to 10

Stunner "Stun or immobilize 100 enemies" reduced to 50. Changed to "Daze"

Camper "Consume 250 marshmallows" reduced to 200

Mind Bender "Mind control 50 enemies" reduce to 10

Animal Lover "Summon 250 animals" reduce to 150

Elemental Master "Summon 100 elementals" reduced to 50

Creepy Crawlers "Summon 30 insectoids" reduced to 10

Combo King "Trigger 100 combos" reduced to 50

Undead Army "Summon 200 undead" reduced to 100

Sacrifier "Destroy 50 allies" reduced to 5

Chaotic "Cast 500 Chaos cards" reduced to 150

Strongest Shield "Block 250 attacks" reduced to 50

Poisoner "Deal 300 poison damage" reduced to 100

Seer of the Unknown "Draw 150 cards with magic or abilities" reduced to 30

Lifestealer "Lifesteal 250 health" reduced to 50

Supporter "Support 100 allies" reduced to 20

Celestial Army "Summon 75 Celestial units" reduced to 30

Void Master "Cast 500 Void cards" reduced to 150

Demon Lord "Summon 100 demons" reduced to 50

Master of Nature "Cast 500 Nature cards" reduced to 150

Mind Destroyer "Mind control 150 enemies" reduced to 50

Necessary Sacrifice "Destroy 100 allies" reduced to 20

Nature Strikes Back "Summon 100 plants" reduced to 10

Discarder "Discard 200 cards" reduced to 10

Frankenstein’s Successor "Mutate or transform 200 units" reduced to 50

Warcryer "Activate warcry 250 times" reduced to 30

Time Traveler "Send a unit to the future 100 times" reduced to 5

Ultimate Surprise "Surprise the enemy 300 times" reduced to 30

Psionist "Deal 100 psychic damage" reduced to 50

Spell Destroyer "Deal 1000 spell damage" reduced to 500

Arcane Apprentice "Cast 50 Arcane cards" reduced to 30

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Performance Improvement changed how grid cells are mapped from point.toString() to GridMap to improve memory and performance lag.

changed how grid cells are mapped from point.toString() to GridMap to improve memory and performance lag. Performance Improvement removed a function call in the game loop to isDebugBuild that was eating up performance and causing lag.

removed a function call in the game loop to isDebugBuild that was eating up performance and causing lag. LOS Improvement LOS for high ground terrain improved

LOS for high ground terrain improved Visual Improvement Improved the visuals for dirt roads/paths

Improved the visuals for dirt roads/paths Fixed bug where dynamic light was appearing in upper right corner of the map due to having a linked light with the mist of mayhem.

where dynamic light was appearing in upper right corner of the map due to having a linked light with the mist of mayhem. Fixed bug Where staircases in the world map were not orienting in the correct direction

Where staircases in the world map were not orienting in the correct direction Fixed bug player couldn’t move diagonally between two ally units at camp using arrow keys

player couldn’t move diagonally between two ally units at camp using arrow keys Fixed bug where destructible tile skin wasn’t applying biome mods

where destructible tile skin wasn’t applying biome mods Fixed bug with Toxic Spores not awarding the Carniflowers to the caster of the spell. (Thanks mr.kitty)

with Toxic Spores not awarding the Carniflowers to the caster of the spell. (Thanks mr.kitty) Fixed bug Phoenix would be permanently lost if stolen via Dreamstealer or Mind Control. The card text has changed to "Downfall: Return this card to its owner’s hand" instead of "your" hand.

Phoenix would be permanently lost if stolen via Dreamstealer or Mind Control. The card text has changed to "Downfall: Return this card to its owner’s hand" instead of "your" hand. Fixed bug Guardians controlled by Your Soul Is Mine and then defeated could not be revived with the Revive card because they were not being returned to the control of the original owning player. Any units defeated will not revert their control back to their original owner after any downfall effects are trigger.

Guardians controlled by Your Soul Is Mine and then defeated could not be revived with the Revive card because they were not being returned to the control of the original owning player. Any units defeated will not revert their control back to their original owner after any downfall effects are trigger. Fixed bug where Air Elemental and Preserver’s card discounts remained if defeated by a Psionist or Psychic Blast.

where Air Elemental and Preserver’s card discounts remained if defeated by a Psionist or Psychic Blast. Fixed bug When using First Strike, Barbarian did not get his bonus for attacking and killing

When using First Strike, Barbarian did not get his bonus for attacking and killing Fixed bug If Hellhound puppy is defeated on last move, it doesn’t return even tho it has lives left.

If Hellhound puppy is defeated on last move, it doesn’t return even tho it has lives left. Fixed bug where fire damage on Armor doesn’t melt freeze effect - it should.

where fire damage on Armor doesn’t melt freeze effect - it should. Fixed bug Units mind controlled with Your Soul Is Mine at the end of battle remain in player’s control.

Units mind controlled with Your Soul Is Mine at the end of battle remain in player’s control. Fixed bug Electrocutioner can hit units diagonal to her even though she has farshot

Electrocutioner can hit units diagonal to her even though she has farshot Fixed bug where cave entrances were not shown on the map

