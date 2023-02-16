Patch 0.0.2 | Bug fixes

Hi everyone,

I've got some bitter needed day one bug fixes for you.

0.0.2 Patch Notes:

made some changes to the AI so the ghost should'nt camp closets or knocked down players anymore

fixed a bug where the ghost was able to leave the property and haunt the streets

you can no longer get jumpscared when you are already down (sorry lol)

squashed a big big bad bug which caused the 'Winning' or 'Losing' Event to be triggered multiple times instead of once, causing all kinds of issues (and a lot of EXP)

fixed a bug that enabled players to dupe trashbags (thanks .eth and mrgiraffe, never forgetti)

fixed several bugs regarding achievements

you can no longer disable shadows

the match timer now properly stops counting when a match has ended

the match time seconds are now properly displayed in double digits

added social media links to the main menu

I had some more stuff prepared but some of it broke already again while testing, so back to the drawing board.

Thats it for this patch!

If you encounter any bugs, feel free to report them in the steam discussions or join me and the others over at discord.

You can see the current game version in the main menu's bottom right corner.

If Steam doesn't update the game automatically, just restart Steam and the game should start updating.

If you have trouble joining a server, the host probably hasn't updated the game yet.

Thanks for playing and have fun!

Beepbep

Manic Mice