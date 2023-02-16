Star Conflict 1.11.3 Orion’s belt

A lot of time has passed since the discovery of sectors in which, as mercenaries believe, there are traces of the Precursors. These are places that Dr. Pavlov considered to be one of the main mysteries of ancient civilizations. Despite this, interest in the sectors has not declined to this day. Everyone, from an ordinary mercenary to an influential factional figure, hopes to make money by finding something valuable here. There are also followers of Pavlov. Enthusiasts from all over the world are trying to find something unknown and precious in the sectors, fighting for the opportunity to scan each asteroid.

Occasionally, several expeditions meet in a battle for “possible” and “expensive” data, creating a real cross battlefield where it is almost impossible to tell who is with your team and who is an alien.

The brawl is available every day until March 2. The rest of the brawls will be disabled during this time.

The battle involves players divided into three teams.

Players use their own ships in battle.

All ships in the battle can be used an unlimited number of times.

Special points are given for the destruction of enemy teams.

The team that scored 30 points or destroyed more enemies in the given time wins.

Players can get new achievements for victories in the “Orion’s Belt” mode:

“Team player” achievement for 5 victories

“Team’s hope” achievement for 10 victories

“Dream teammate” achievement for 40 victories

“Orion’s Belt” brawl marathon

Attention all pilots! The UMC received an emergency contract from the so-called Broker.

All mercenaries, who took places from 1 to 10 in the brawl leaderboards recorded by the UMC engineers on March 2, will get 500 monocrystals and 1000 GS, unique paint “Defender's camouflage”, taunt “I feel really sorry for you... Actually no, I don’t;)”, title “Star lord”, portrait “Andreas Linerri”.

All pilots who took places from 11 to 25 in the brawl leaderboards recorded by the UMC engineers on March 2, will receive 500 xenocrystals, pattern “Rift”, taunt “Warning! Beacon capture attracts explosives!”, title “Legendary”, portrait “Leila Yamaguchi”.

All pilots who took places from 26 to 40 in the leaderboards recorded by the UMC engineers on March 2, will receive 300 xenocrystals, pattern “Drips”, taunt “Did you see it? A pirate has disappeared from the radar!”, title “Omnipresent”, portrait “Nura O’Lay”.

New packs “Star Conflict: Dragonfly” and “Star Conflict: Dragonfly. Deluxe edition”

Pilots! The “Star Conflict: Dragonfly” and “Star Conflict: Dragonfly. Deluxe edition” packs are now available in the official project store. The packs will be available for a limited time until March 20. The ship will be available to pilots with no time limit.

Star Conflict: Dragonfly. Deluxe edition

This pack includes:

Improved version of the rank 9 command fighter “Dragonfly”

Active module “Reserve energy circuits”

Special decor “Сrystalopter”

Unique portrait “Jordan Fly”

Additionally, the pilot receives:

Permanent credit earnings bonus +10%

Paint “Octopus tentacles” for your other ships

Taunts “I could have handled it on my own, while you were away”, “Your attack was weak, just like your ship” and “You thought you could defeat me? Your mistake.”

Titles “Starry sky snake”, “One who broke through the blockade” and “Flaming fly”

Additionally, the pilot receives the modules:

Penetrating beam

“Aegis” system

“Valkyrie” system

Shield Booster M

Adaptive shield

EM-diffuser

Energy recuperation system

Proton wall

Electronic guidance

Leak stabilizer

Emergency barrier

Vernier engines

Collision compensator

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium licence for 90 days!

Star Conflict: Dragonfly

This pack includes:

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium licence for 30 days!

Developed by the Liu Family in 4504. After the destruction of Monolith, the Mendes Family received the right to produce ships in limited quantities. Despite initial plans to build a ship entirely without a cockpit, manual override systems were still present in the final design. Dragonfly is now considered an obsolete model, although many critics have hardly even seen the ship in person.

The JNC-10D neural catalyst doesn’t provide the same deep immersion into the ship’s systems as on Razor, but at the expense of this it reduces the stress on the brains of untrained pilots. The fewer number of sensors also facilitates the work of the crew by reducing the pain sensations.

Pilots who use Dragonfly often refuse to control other fighters. Now, 119 years later, the Liu family is ready to privately modernize the Dragonfly. The entire ship’s power system will be replaced, significantly increasing the efficiency of power generation, which will have a positive effect on the operation of the diffusion shield. The ship’s manoeuvring engines will also be modified.

Rumour has it that Jericho mercenary Jordan Fly has destroyed several pirate gunships in an uneven battle while piloting Dragonfly. The ship didn’t receive any damage in that battle. The mercenaries also spotted unmarked modified fighter ships engaging in frequent battles with the biomorphs near the Temple of last hope.

Ships

Wasp

The ship’s rank was increased to 13;

Added a special module “Microwarp engine WASP”;

Added an active module “Ghost camo system”;

Unlocked the ability to paint the ship.

Balancing changes

Cyning

Bonus “Sensor range increased by 50%.” now increases the range by 100%.

Mjolnir

Added bonus: Critical damage chance increased by 8%.



Kraken

Added bonus: Increases main weapon range by 10%.



Peregrine

Added bonus: Energy regeneration speed increased by 15%.



Jaguar

Added bonus: Strafe speed increased by 20%.



Octopus

Added bonus: Maximum capacitor volume increased by 30%.



Caltrop

Strafe acceleration increased by 35%.

Saw One

Shield regeneration speed increased by 45 pts/sec.

Ronin

Added bonus: Energy regeneration rate increased by 15%.



Crafted ships of rank 15

Cyning, Mjolnir, Kraken: hull resistance to all damage types increased by 10 pts.

Peregrine, Jaguar, Octopus: hull resistance to all damage types increased by 5 pts.

Caltrop, Saw One, Ronin: shield resistance to all damage increased by 10 pts.

IFG-4622

Speed of increasing the damage decreased by 2 times.

Hyperdrive

Slowdown reduced from 75% until 50%.

Bug fixes