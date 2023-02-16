359: Early Access 0.16.4 - February 16, 2023 12:05 AM EST
• Added Druid's elite Nylith set items.
• Several items may now roll with dynamic values for all status resists. Previously, it would always roll the same value, but now it may roll values within a range.
• Fixed the achievement that triggers when training any skill to level 7 or higher.
Nevergrind Online update for 16 February 2023
Added Druid's elite Nylith set items
359: Early Access 0.16.4 - February 16, 2023 12:05 AM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update