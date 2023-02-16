 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 16 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

359: Early Access 0.16.4 - February 16, 2023 12:05 AM EST
• Added Druid's elite Nylith set items.
• Several items may now roll with dynamic values for all status resists. Previously, it would always roll the same value, but now it may roll values within a range.
• Fixed the achievement that triggers when training any skill to level 7 or higher.

