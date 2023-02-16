V 0.9.1.H - Multiplayer Stability Fixes, Quality of Life improvements and more

Hey gladiators - been a tumultuous 24 hours since Multiplayer first went live! Firstly let me apologise for the syncing issues many of you have been experiencing - please update your build to this one and most of them should be solved. There's now a warning if you fight a gladiator on an earlier build as this might de-sync you (where both gladiators see different things).

A bunch of other small quality of life updates and fixes here. More to come tomorrow and through next week too as we head to Full Launch.

Cheers, Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

V 0.9.1.H (Feb 16 2023)

-- NEW FEATURES ---

• NPC Enemies now have more talents available to them to make them more challenging

--- MULTIPLAYER FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Potential multiple de-syncing issues with talents/weapons fixed (not 100% sure)

• You can now view more than the top 99 gladiators in the leaderboards. ( Leaderboards will be wiped and restarted once ELO rankings come into play)

• All arenas in multiplayer now simply use default rules ( no chasms etc)

• Added a warning before battles if both gladiators are using different builds of the game ( because it can cause weirdness in battles with de-syncing)

• Fighting bots now skips the battle intro

• Added info if server is down and cannot connect

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• The character panel of a highlighted player's turn now appears orange ( and blue when not your turn )

• Haxxapods now have access to the 'always kill' button so you don't have to press 'slay' every time after the first fight if you wish.

• Fixed a bug where enemy gladiators targeted legs with every melee attack

•Added animation to 'Life hangs in the balance' panel

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Fixed bug where defeating certain simulcrums could send you to the multiplayer lobby

• You can now view both your and enemy equipment from the Head to Head Crest ( the last small square button on the right )