Update v0.6.5

Another bunch of bug fixes and quality of life changes in this update, thanks for all the reports! The building process should be a lot less error prone now with less incorrect collisions and proper state setting, and clay gathering should be a lot less finicky and quicker.
Fixes:
- Fixed rare issue where interacting with the UI a certain way causes all input to get locked and stops the character from being controlled and the main menu from being opened, forcing a hard exit of the game
- Fixed stick rafters incorrectly colliding with the support beams they should be connected to and preventing placement
- Fixed building system state tracking so that removing a diagonal support beam correctly refreshes the state and allows placing stick rafters in the new rectangular shape
- Fixed weird looking terrain ridges near lakes in the world generation. Will need to start a new game to get the fixed world generation
- Fixed repair UI not updating and resetting properly when a repair completes
- Fixed repair of fuel burning buildings like the fire pit from clearing out all fuel and extinguishing the fire
- Fixed fast moving clouds in the water's reflection on some hardware
- Fixed clay candle mold crafting recipe incorrectly outputting in the hardened version instead of soft version
- Fixed gates not moving if connected between posts or tall posts due to collision issues
- Fixed bedroll from being placeable on plank and stone floors
- Fixed missing recipes for melting hardened tallow back into liquid tallow, and smelting hardened copper and ingots back into molten copper
- Fixed accidental attack if weapon is equipped and you click on an NPC, potentially hitting them
- Fixed a bunch of missing and wrong map tiles for areas around lakes
- Fixed sounds like fire pit burning/cooking from being present on fire pits that aren't ignited or cooking when coming back to camp
- Fixed certain buildings like lean-to not allowing you to take them apart due to infinite walking from the character
- Fixed red/green outlines for post placement not showing up over the water
- Taking apart a roof piece will dump the materials below the roof to avoid them getting stuck up top
- Fixed broken run animation for Cloaked Figure
- Fixed missing repair functionality for walls and other non-hammer built buildings
- Fixed tutorial task text for hardening the clay bowl to be in the kiln instead of the fire
Other changes:
- Clay gathering is faster and less finicky, with more clay collected per gather
- Clay clumps drop if trying to gather clay from the ground and your inventory is full to avoid losing the clay
- Holding left shift + clicking the craft button now queues 5 recipes at a time to reduce the amount of clicks needed
- Changed player icon color and made larger to be more obvious on the map
- Reduced player-made map marker text size
- Allowed the escape key to close the crafting/building menu if the search field is focused but empty
- Gathering from the terrain doesn't stop if your character slides away due to a steep slope or item underneath
- Added stockpile support for pine branch
- Changed damage text color to be orange for player hits
- Adjusted a few shelter tutorial task descriptions to make things a bit clearer
