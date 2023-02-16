Update v0.6.5

Another bunch of bug fixes and quality of life changes in this update, thanks for all the reports! The building process should be a lot less error prone now with less incorrect collisions and proper state setting, and clay gathering should be a lot less finicky and quicker.

Fixes:

Fixed rare issue where interacting with the UI a certain way causes all input to get locked and stops the character from being controlled and the main menu from being opened, forcing a hard exit of the game

Fixed stick rafters incorrectly colliding with the support beams they should be connected to and preventing placement

Fixed building system state tracking so that removing a diagonal support beam correctly refreshes the state and allows placing stick rafters in the new rectangular shape

Fixed weird looking terrain ridges near lakes in the world generation. Will need to start a new game to get the fixed world generation

Fixed repair UI not updating and resetting properly when a repair completes

Fixed repair of fuel burning buildings like the fire pit from clearing out all fuel and extinguishing the fire

Fixed fast moving clouds in the water's reflection on some hardware

Fixed clay candle mold crafting recipe incorrectly outputting in the hardened version instead of soft version

Fixed gates not moving if connected between posts or tall posts due to collision issues

Fixed bedroll from being placeable on plank and stone floors

Fixed missing recipes for melting hardened tallow back into liquid tallow, and smelting hardened copper and ingots back into molten copper

Fixed accidental attack if weapon is equipped and you click on an NPC, potentially hitting them

Fixed a bunch of missing and wrong map tiles for areas around lakes

Fixed sounds like fire pit burning/cooking from being present on fire pits that aren't ignited or cooking when coming back to camp

Fixed certain buildings like lean-to not allowing you to take them apart due to infinite walking from the character

Fixed red/green outlines for post placement not showing up over the water

Taking apart a roof piece will dump the materials below the roof to avoid them getting stuck up top

Fixed broken run animation for Cloaked Figure

Fixed missing repair functionality for walls and other non-hammer built buildings

Fixed tutorial task text for hardening the clay bowl to be in the kiln instead of the fire

Other changes: