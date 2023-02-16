 Skip to content

The Last Plague: Blight update for 16 February 2023

Update v0.6.5

The Last Plague: Blight update for 16 February 2023

Update v0.6.5

Build 10563589

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another bunch of bug fixes and quality of life changes in this update, thanks for all the reports! The building process should be a lot less error prone now with less incorrect collisions and proper state setting, and clay gathering should be a lot less finicky and quicker.

Fixes:

  • Fixed rare issue where interacting with the UI a certain way causes all input to get locked and stops the character from being controlled and the main menu from being opened, forcing a hard exit of the game
  • Fixed stick rafters incorrectly colliding with the support beams they should be connected to and preventing placement
  • Fixed building system state tracking so that removing a diagonal support beam correctly refreshes the state and allows placing stick rafters in the new rectangular shape
  • Fixed weird looking terrain ridges near lakes in the world generation. Will need to start a new game to get the fixed world generation
  • Fixed repair UI not updating and resetting properly when a repair completes
  • Fixed repair of fuel burning buildings like the fire pit from clearing out all fuel and extinguishing the fire
  • Fixed fast moving clouds in the water's reflection on some hardware
  • Fixed clay candle mold crafting recipe incorrectly outputting in the hardened version instead of soft version
  • Fixed gates not moving if connected between posts or tall posts due to collision issues
  • Fixed bedroll from being placeable on plank and stone floors
  • Fixed missing recipes for melting hardened tallow back into liquid tallow, and smelting hardened copper and ingots back into molten copper
  • Fixed accidental attack if weapon is equipped and you click on an NPC, potentially hitting them
  • Fixed a bunch of missing and wrong map tiles for areas around lakes
  • Fixed sounds like fire pit burning/cooking from being present on fire pits that aren't ignited or cooking when coming back to camp
  • Fixed certain buildings like lean-to not allowing you to take them apart due to infinite walking from the character
  • Fixed red/green outlines for post placement not showing up over the water
  • Taking apart a roof piece will dump the materials below the roof to avoid them getting stuck up top
  • Fixed broken run animation for Cloaked Figure
  • Fixed missing repair functionality for walls and other non-hammer built buildings
  • Fixed tutorial task text for hardening the clay bowl to be in the kiln instead of the fire

Other changes:

  • Clay gathering is faster and less finicky, with more clay collected per gather
  • Clay clumps drop if trying to gather clay from the ground and your inventory is full to avoid losing the clay
  • Holding left shift + clicking the craft button now queues 5 recipes at a time to reduce the amount of clicks needed
  • Changed player icon color and made larger to be more obvious on the map
  • Reduced player-made map marker text size
  • Allowed the escape key to close the crafting/building menu if the search field is focused but empty
  • Gathering from the terrain doesn't stop if your character slides away due to a steep slope or item underneath
  • Added stockpile support for pine branch
  • Changed damage text color to be orange for player hits
  • Adjusted a few shelter tutorial task descriptions to make things a bit clearer

