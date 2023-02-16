Default support for Oculus/VALVE INDEX/HTC VIVE controller
Fixed to not bring up the resolution modification dialog at startup.
The dialog can be displayed by holding down the SHIFT key while starting up the application.
Fixed a bug that the focus point cannot be focused when it is hidden by a key operation.
Fixed other minor bugs.
星の欠片の物語。しかけ版 update for 16 February 2023
Controller defaults and the constant appearance of dialogs at startup have been
