Rollback Network Patch v1.02

We will be implementing a patch that addresses the recent network issues.
The patch will go live on February 17th 12AM PST.
Thank you for your patience while we worked to solve this problem.
Please see the patch notes below for details:
Guilty Gear Xrd REV2 Rollback v1.02
Update contents
Network
- Fix applied to avoid desync during sudden massive lag spikes or under heavy network conditions
- Fix applied to prevent crashes during the start or end of matches
- Fix applied to reduce rare stutters during gameplay
Visuals
- Blinking of stage specific lightings on characters during high rollbacks corrected
- Blinking of BurstHeal and Raven's blood particles during high rollbacks corrected
- Blinking of Ranked mode Treasure, 'GET!', and Medals during high rollbacks corrected
Other
- Incorrect message "save data corrupted" while having more than two controllers plugged on game launch fixed
- R-Code will not appear anymore when typing the letter J while entering Player Room passwords
- Quickly shuffling the cups during Faust's "Stimulating Fists of Annihilation" should not cause crashes anymore
- Facilitated detection of dedicated GPU usage preference for Windows
Changed files in this update