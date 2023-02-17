Rollback Network Patch v1.02

We will be implementing a patch that addresses the recent network issues.

The patch will go live on February 17th 12AM PST.

Thank you for your patience while we worked to solve this problem.

Please see the patch notes below for details:

Guilty Gear Xrd REV2 Rollback v1.02

Update contents

Network

Fix applied to avoid desync during sudden massive lag spikes or under heavy network conditions

Fix applied to prevent crashes during the start or end of matches

Fix applied to reduce rare stutters during gameplay

Visuals

Blinking of stage specific lightings on characters during high rollbacks corrected

Blinking of BurstHeal and Raven's blood particles during high rollbacks corrected

Blinking of Ranked mode Treasure, 'GET!', and Medals during high rollbacks corrected

Other