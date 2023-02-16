Carth Alpha 1.93b1
~Fixed Crude Longbow Description
~Fixed Crude Longbow Damage
~Removed double Anya Head in female character creation
~Adjusted and balanced crafting times
~Tweaked some crafting animations
~Fixed wall mount torch recipe giving a normal torch
~Fixed Lesser Fireball Spell Issues
~Fixed copper necklace unable to be equipped
~Fixed swimming death loop. No longer able to drown.
~Directional Rotation Combat no works against animals (Bear, Wolves, Etc)
~Adjust enemy health
~Adjusted enemy chance to block
~Adjusted undead's height offset
~Fixed harvesting bush sfx bugs
~Animals reworked for quests
~Fixed crude chair recipe
~Fixed Alchemists Inventory of Books
~Fixed Crude Bone Blade Orientation
~Fixed issue with battle music descending if Demon killed bandit away from player
~Fixed internal issues with hairs not working correctly
~Added ten new hairs to choose (mostly female)
Changed files in this update