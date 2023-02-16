Carth Alpha 1.93b1

~Fixed Crude Longbow Description

~Fixed Crude Longbow Damage

~Removed double Anya Head in female character creation

~Adjusted and balanced crafting times

~Tweaked some crafting animations

~Fixed wall mount torch recipe giving a normal torch

~Fixed Lesser Fireball Spell Issues

~Fixed copper necklace unable to be equipped

~Fixed swimming death loop. No longer able to drown.

~Directional Rotation Combat no works against animals (Bear, Wolves, Etc)

~Adjust enemy health

~Adjusted enemy chance to block

~Adjusted undead's height offset

~Fixed harvesting bush sfx bugs

~Animals reworked for quests

~Fixed crude chair recipe

~Fixed Alchemists Inventory of Books

~Fixed Crude Bone Blade Orientation

~Fixed issue with battle music descending if Demon killed bandit away from player

~Fixed internal issues with hairs not working correctly

~Added ten new hairs to choose (mostly female)