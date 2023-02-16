 Skip to content

Tale of the Fragmented Star: Single Fragment Version / 星の欠片の物語、ひとかけら版 update for 16 February 2023

Eliminated the constant appearance of a dialog box at startup.

Build 10563400

Fixed to not bring up the resolution modification dialog at startup.
The dialog can be displayed by holding down the SHIFT key during startup.
Fixed other minor bugs.

