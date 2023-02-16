 Skip to content

Shinonome update for 16 February 2023

v0.9.11 New Item "Ninja Tabi"

v0.9.11 New Item "Ninja Tabi"

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Changes :

  • A new item "Ninja Tabi" was implemented.

    　NOTE : Gyou's initial equipment. It is useful when returning to pick up forgotten items, as it allows you to move quickly without worrying about footsteps. However, please note that it loses its effectiveness if Ayakashi finds it.

  • Some changes have been made to the structure of Harae's mansions.
    　Ikki Mansion, Miki Mansion, Tenen-ji, Rikudou-In, Cellar

  • After game over, the game does not return to the title screen.

  • "Small Key" can now be used even if it is a spare item.

  • Other minor changes were made.

■Bug Fixes :

  • "Rat," "Wraith," "Raging Gaki," and other Ayakashi behaviors were reviewed.
  • Fixed a problem that occurs when buying from a store.
  • Fixed other minor glitches.

