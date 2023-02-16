v0.9.11 New Item "Ninja Tabi"

A new item "Ninja Tabi" was implemented.



NOTE : Gyou's initial equipment. It is useful when returning to pick up forgotten items, as it allows you to move quickly without worrying about footsteps. However, please note that it loses its effectiveness if Ayakashi finds it.

Some changes have been made to the structure of Harae's mansions.

Ikki Mansion, Miki Mansion, Tenen-ji, Rikudou-In, Cellar

After game over, the game does not return to the title screen.

"Small Key" can now be used even if it is a spare item.