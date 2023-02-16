 Skip to content

Deck Defenders update for 16 February 2023

New Client Build 1.0.13.0

Deck Defenders update for 16 February 2023

New Client Build 1.0.13.0

Build 10563350

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.13.0

This update is required to play.

Updates and Changes

  • Players health increased to 20
  • Added new Deck Builder!
  • Updated tutorial to include a bit about the Deck Builder
  • Charged effect no longer deals damage double, instead increases damage by 2. This will help improve early units without making them OHKs in the late game.
  • Double damage is now called 'Impact'
  • Death Mallet now has 'Impact' effect
  • Blacksmith is no longer be able to receive it's own buff
  • Battalion Leader now buffs ally power while it's alive. Newly spawned units also receive the buff.
  • Added a deck selector to the Arena menu
  • Greed now draws 3 cards and discards 1 at random

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where AI would try to play invisibility potion or cloak on walls

Changed files in this update

