New Client Build 1.0.13.0

1.0.13.0
This update is required to play.
Updates and Changes
- Players health increased to 20
- Added new Deck Builder!
- Updated tutorial to include a bit about the Deck Builder
- Charged effect no longer deals damage double, instead increases damage by 2. This will help improve early units without making them OHKs in the late game.
- Double damage is now called 'Impact'
- Death Mallet now has 'Impact' effect
- Blacksmith is no longer be able to receive it's own buff
- Battalion Leader now buffs ally power while it's alive. Newly spawned units also receive the buff.
- Added a deck selector to the Arena menu
- Greed now draws 3 cards and discards 1 at random
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where AI would try to play invisibility potion or cloak on walls
Changed files in this update