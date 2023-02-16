 Skip to content

Zombie Prison Break update for 16 February 2023

Less Confusion Update

  • Added voice lines so players know which guns can't aim down sights.
  • Fixed a small glitch where if you teleported into the computer room and no doors were open, zombies could get stuck.
  • A new death screen was added calling you out if you kill yourself with the Jk-47.
  • Adjusted door prices.
  • Master volume in options menus now saves.
  • Added "Loading . . ." text to loading screen.

