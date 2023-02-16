- Added voice lines so players know which guns can't aim down sights.
- Fixed a small glitch where if you teleported into the computer room and no doors were open, zombies could get stuck.
- A new death screen was added calling you out if you kill yourself with the Jk-47.
- Adjusted door prices.
- Master volume in options menus now saves.
- Added "Loading . . ." text to loading screen.
Zombie Prison Break update for 16 February 2023
Less Confusion Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
