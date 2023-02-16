 Skip to content

Flip of Light update for 16 February 2023

Patch V1.0.4: Bugfixes, Balancing

Patch V1.0.4: Bugfixes, Balancing

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed room transition bugs in stage 6 tinted

  • Fixed potential softlock in stage 4

  • Fixed bug where flipping on ground while within a wave barrier would cause unintended behavior/crashes

  • Added steam screenshot functionality

  • Fixed bug where achievements on steam would occasionally not unlock

    • If this happened to you, do something to autosave the game (finish a stage, exit the options menu, etc) and previously collected achievements should unlock

Balancing:

  • Level balancing on stages 2, 4, and 5

