Patch V1.0.4: Bugfixes, Balancing

Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed room transition bugs in stage 6 tinted
-
Fixed potential softlock in stage 4
-
Fixed bug where flipping on ground while within a wave barrier would cause unintended behavior/crashes
-
Added steam screenshot functionality
-
Fixed bug where achievements on steam would occasionally not unlock
- If this happened to you, do something to autosave the game (finish a stage, exit the options menu, etc) and previously collected achievements should unlock
Balancing:
- Level balancing on stages 2, 4, and 5
Changed files in this update