Two Point Campus update for 17 February 2023

Small Hotfix - 4.1.122199

Share · View all patches · Build 10562946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Very small hotfix for you here, so apologies for the disturbance!

Build: 4.1.122199

  • Fix for an upcoming Amazon Prime item

We've got more to come soon... keep an eye out!

