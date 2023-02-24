Patch notes for v.0.14.0.0

We’ve listened! WCBM2 is now leaner and meaner than ever with some quality-of-life improvements, more visibility into how your boxer’s training impacts their stats, and a KO minigame to fend off being knocked out and to get your boxer backup and in the fight.

One of the biggest updates is the KO minigame which gives players one opportunity to revive their fallen boxer. A button prompt appears for players to mash a button (A for controllers, Enter for M&K). If players can press the button enough times within a given time, then their boxers will stay in the fight with slightly restored health.

The in-game economy has been rebalanced to give players more money for winning fights. However, gym training will now cost a small amount of money, which incentivizes players to be smart about how much their boxers are training versus how often they need to win fights.

You can find the full patch notes for World Championship Boxing Manager™ 2 update below, which also includes fixes and improvements. Check it out before you head back into the ring!