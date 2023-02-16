Update 0.1.3 is now live!

Good evening Contractors!
Today Cygnus Enterprises is launching a new update which we hope will ensure a safer and more productive work environment on our Mytilus planetside facilities...
We're hard at work on free content updates which will expand the story and enrich the gameplay experience for players. Please look forward to these free updates coming soon. While the company is working hard on delivering more features and content, we are bringing major performance improvements for our loyal contractors. Now contractors will be able to enjoy a much more smooth and fluid-feeling Mytilus.
Team Miaozi
Patch Notes
Improvements
- Performance optimization for colliders in missions
- Big general performance improvement (Issue was related to UI Pooling)
- Now the Handbook displays some cool tiny icons
- Collecting sparkles in combat now gives XP
- New splash screen with PEA's outline
- If all visitors are hired the ship will leave the base
- Improvements on scrolling menus
- New cursor to show reloading time and ammo
- Now you can see how many deployment charges you have when in combat missions
- EOD improvements
- New music when you fail a mission
- HUD icons are now higher resolution
- HUD - Minimap Interactions improved
- Now combat HUD shows the right ammount of deployments
- Polished Death Screen
- Production UI Improvements
- Laser and Pistol fire rates adjusted
- Performance in Build Mode improved
- Difficulty for mini-bosses in story missions has been adjusted
- Cutscene UI Polishes
- A lot more UI Improvements
- Various weapon sound improvements
- Hit feedback logic improved
- Visitor levels have been adjusted
Bug Fixes
- Windowed Mode now allows to change resolutions.
- Added missing icon for building hp in mission 9 minimap
- Status effects are now correctly removed after redeployment
- Fixed bugs related to scroll bars and scrolling menus
- Disabled grass impact where there is no grass
- Now Press "N" to track new quest works correctly
- Recycler +/- buttons now work correctly
- Now fishes are where they supposed to be
- Now recycler list display properly
- A lot of localization bugs fixed
- Fixed Zoom in the World Map
- Money achievement is now triggering correctly
- Canteen preference number fixed
- Now hotkeys work correctly in base
- Now drones are no longer immortal due a wrong VFX
- Level progress indicator is now accurate at all times
Thanks for reading! If you'd like to connect with us and get regular updates on Cygnus Enterprises, please follow us on Twitter @Cygnus_Game, and if you'd like to join our growing community join our Discord.
Best,
Team Miaozi
