Update 0.1.3 is now live!

Good evening Contractors!

Today Cygnus Enterprises is launching a new update which we hope will ensure a safer and more productive work environment on our Mytilus planetside facilities...

We're hard at work on free content updates which will expand the story and enrich the gameplay experience for players. Please look forward to these free updates coming soon. While the company is working hard on delivering more features and content, we are bringing major performance improvements for our loyal contractors. Now contractors will be able to enjoy a much more smooth and fluid-feeling Mytilus.

Team Miaozi

Patch Notes

Improvements

Performance optimization for colliders in missions

Big general performance improvement (Issue was related to UI Pooling)

Now the Handbook displays some cool tiny icons

Collecting sparkles in combat now gives XP

New splash screen with PEA's outline

If all visitors are hired the ship will leave the base

Improvements on scrolling menus

New cursor to show reloading time and ammo

Now you can see how many deployment charges you have when in combat missions

EOD improvements

New music when you fail a mission

HUD icons are now higher resolution

HUD - Minimap Interactions improved

Now combat HUD shows the right ammount of deployments

Polished Death Screen

Production UI Improvements

Laser and Pistol fire rates adjusted

Performance in Build Mode improved

Difficulty for mini-bosses in story missions has been adjusted

Cutscene UI Polishes

A lot more UI Improvements

Various weapon sound improvements

Hit feedback logic improved

Visitor levels have been adjusted

Bug Fixes

Windowed Mode now allows to change resolutions.

Added missing icon for building hp in mission 9 minimap

Status effects are now correctly removed after redeployment

Fixed bugs related to scroll bars and scrolling menus

Disabled grass impact where there is no grass

Now Press "N" to track new quest works correctly

Recycler +/- buttons now work correctly

Now fishes are where they supposed to be

Now recycler list display properly

A lot of localization bugs fixed

Fixed Zoom in the World Map

Money achievement is now triggering correctly

Canteen preference number fixed

Now hotkeys work correctly in base

Now drones are no longer immortal due a wrong VFX

Level progress indicator is now accurate at all times

Best,

Team Miaozi