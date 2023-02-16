Update v0.012 - New Map & Gun + Progression

Update v0.012 has just released and there is new content to be found in this update.
Patch Notes:
- Brand new map for all base game modes: Chinatown - A map in the Detroit slums of the Chinatown district. Explore small corridors and stairwells in this close quarters map.
- New weapon: AK74-U (also known as the sawed off AK). Not to be confused with the AK, the AK74-U offers high damage and high fire rate at the cost of decreased range. It can be unlocked at level 8. The AK74 shares many similarities to the UZI.
- Progression has been updated and players can now reach level 20, though it will require a lot of grinding. Currently, these new levels don't offer any unlocks however they will soon with new weapons and unlockable cosmetics. This update takes off the level 10 cap so players can grind to level 20 and instantly unlock the new items once they become available soon.
- Other bug fixes
Cya next update thugs!
-Trap$tar
