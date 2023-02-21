Maintenance Patch 1.11.0.4 is Live

Hunters,
The notes for update 1.11.0.4 can be found below.
- All three shops in the Black Market have been refreshed.
- Fixed a rare issue that caused Poison Sense to work incorrectly when obstructed by certain assets.
- Fixed an issue that caused the picture for Legendary Hunters in the Black Market to always show Luna Wolf.
- Fixed an issue that caused a bright light to show incorrectly in the basement of the Chapel of Madonna Noire.
- Fixed an issue that caused the base Mosin-Nagant and Specter Bayonet to have no camera shake during a heavy melee attack.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Blood Bonds store to take several minutes to load on Xbox.
Thanks.
~The Hunt team
Changed files in this update