-Fixed a bug where you couldn't consistently walljump off of terrain rails
-Fixed a bug where the keyboard couldn't join in the editor
-Fixed an error introduced in the last patch which caused adventure mode to fail on load.
Kinetic: Break All Limits Playtest update for 16 February 2023
Patch 2/15/2023 (2)
