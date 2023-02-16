 Skip to content

Kinetic: Break All Limits Playtest update for 16 February 2023

Patch 2/15/2023 (2)

Build 10562531

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where you couldn't consistently walljump off of terrain rails
-Fixed a bug where the keyboard couldn't join in the editor
-Fixed an error introduced in the last patch which caused adventure mode to fail on load.

