Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 16 February 2023

15 Feb 23 Early Access Build

Share · View all patches · Build 10562417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a loop caused by firing an ATGM at a unit inside a bunker.
  • fixed a bug with Banzai movement not letting the player move on when the only available movement would to overstack into a melee.
  • fixed the visual range being wrong for SSR Very Slow Dawn on turns 3 & 5.
  • Scenario Editor: added victory conditions Inflict More Casualty Results on MMCs, and Have Friendly G.O. MMCs in Zone.

