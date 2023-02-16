15 Feb 23 Early Access Build

- fixed a loop caused by firing an ATGM at a unit inside a bunker.
- fixed a bug with Banzai movement not letting the player move on when the only available movement would to overstack into a melee.
- fixed the visual range being wrong for SSR Very Slow Dawn on turns 3 & 5.
- Scenario Editor: added victory conditions Inflict More Casualty Results on MMCs, and Have Friendly G.O. MMCs in Zone.
