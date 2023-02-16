 Skip to content

Tyrannis update for 16 February 2023

February Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10562275 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, Chris here.

Just wanted to let you know that there are a few graphical updates that'll help improve gameplay:

  • End of game screens will not block out menus.
  • When playing on regional maps, rebel players will no longer highlight out-of-region states when moving around.

Anyways, that should do it for this update.

Reconquista mode's coming along well. Here's a quick peek at it:

Socials:
Twitter: @cGh_ONE
Instagram: @cghone
YouTube: cGh ONE
Web: cghone.com

