February Patch Notes

Hey everyone, Chris here.

Just wanted to let you know that there are a few graphical updates that'll help improve gameplay:

End of game screens will not block out menus.

When playing on regional maps, rebel players will no longer highlight out-of-region states when moving around.

Anyways, that should do it for this update.

Reconquista mode's coming along well. Here's a quick peek at it:



