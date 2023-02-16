February Patch Notes

Hey everyone, Chris here.
Just wanted to let you know that there are a few graphical updates that'll help improve gameplay:
- End of game screens will not block out menus.
- When playing on regional maps, rebel players will no longer highlight out-of-region states when moving around.
Anyways, that should do it for this update.
Reconquista mode's coming along well. Here's a quick peek at it:
