Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland Playtest update for 16 February 2023

Minor Bug Fixes

Build 10562207 · Last edited by Wendy

What's New

  • Added a refresh rate cap dropdown option in video settings
  • New Map Icons Added (with more on the way)
  • Fixed the pet animation being slightly bugged at higher refresh rates

Known Issues

  • Sometimes when launching the game on a gsync monitor, the refresh rate may drop significantly. Alt+Tab'ing out of the game and back in seems to fix it, or just go toggle a video setting. AFAICT this is a Unity + NVidia issue, but please get in touch if you know more about this or experience it.

