Minor Bug Fixes

What's New
- Added a refresh rate cap dropdown option in video settings
- New Map Icons Added (with more on the way)
- Fixed the pet animation being slightly bugged at higher refresh rates
Known Issues
- Sometimes when launching the game on a gsync monitor, the refresh rate may drop significantly. Alt+Tab'ing out of the game and back in seems to fix it, or just go toggle a video setting. AFAICT this is a Unity + NVidia issue, but please get in touch if you know more about this or experience it.
Changed files in this update