 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Floppy Knights update for 17 February 2023

Floppy Knights v2.0.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10562180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Friday! We've been working on more bug fixes and polish to improve the game for ya. Here's what's new:

  • Resolved an edge case issue around user sign-in which could result in data loss for players using Xbox cloud save
  • Fixed a hard crash when trying to load into the "Floppy Paste" level on Xbox One S
  • Blast Processing, Roots, Branch Out, Crowd Surf, and Overclock cards are now working properly in all langauges
  • Queen Slime's buff and the general Slimed debuff are now working as intended
  • Deployment zones under glitch tiles are now properly turned off
  • Solved an issue where map tooltips would not appear until after a specific input was called
  • Fixed an edges case causing a soft lock while interacting with a specific tile in level 2-4
  • Even more optimization to improve performance for all players
  • Re-hooked up some missing sounds
  • Lots of small fixes for localization
  • Various other bug fixes and polish

Cheers, and thanks for playing!
~Corey & Rose City Games

Changed files in this update

Floppy Knights Windows Depot 1057801
  • Loading history…
Floppy Knights macOS Depot 1057802
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link