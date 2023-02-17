Floppy Knights v2.0.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10562180 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 22:52:05 UTC by Wendy

Happy Friday! We've been working on more bug fixes and polish to improve the game for ya. Here's what's new:

Resolved an edge case issue around user sign-in which could result in data loss for players using Xbox cloud save

Fixed a hard crash when trying to load into the "Floppy Paste" level on Xbox One S

Blast Processing, Roots, Branch Out, Crowd Surf, and Overclock cards are now working properly in all langauges

Queen Slime's buff and the general Slimed debuff are now working as intended

Deployment zones under glitch tiles are now properly turned off

Solved an issue where map tooltips would not appear until after a specific input was called

Fixed an edges case causing a soft lock while interacting with a specific tile in level 2-4

Even more optimization to improve performance for all players

Re-hooked up some missing sounds

Lots of small fixes for localization

Various other bug fixes and polish

Cheers, and thanks for playing!

~Corey & Rose City Games