Floppy Knights v2.0.3 Patch Notes

Happy Friday! We've been working on more bug fixes and polish to improve the game for ya. Here's what's new:
- Resolved an edge case issue around user sign-in which could result in data loss for players using Xbox cloud save
- Fixed a hard crash when trying to load into the "Floppy Paste" level on Xbox One S
- Blast Processing, Roots, Branch Out, Crowd Surf, and Overclock cards are now working properly in all langauges
- Queen Slime's buff and the general Slimed debuff are now working as intended
- Deployment zones under glitch tiles are now properly turned off
- Solved an issue where map tooltips would not appear until after a specific input was called
- Fixed an edges case causing a soft lock while interacting with a specific tile in level 2-4
- Even more optimization to improve performance for all players
- Re-hooked up some missing sounds
- Lots of small fixes for localization
- Various other bug fixes and polish
Cheers, and thanks for playing!
~Corey & Rose City Games
