Patch 1.8.7.1 for February 15th 2023

-Added a New animated aesthetic sprite
-Fixed a bug when using all portable transporting items after unlocking gates or opening chests
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Added a New animated aesthetic sprite
-Fixed a bug when using all portable transporting items after unlocking gates or opening chests
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update