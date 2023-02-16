 Skip to content

Aground Zero Playtest update for 16 February 2023

Update 0.1.6 - Local Co-op And More!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This includes all the changes for the Steam Next Fest demo, along with a bunch of improvements from feedback from the festival. It also includes one new major feature - split screen co-op - you can now play with up to 4 players. I haven't tried Steam Remote Play, but theoretically that'd allow online multiplayer co-op, although eventually I do plan to add real online multiplayer (all of the needed multiplayer logic is in for the co-op, it just needs the actual netcode and sync).

Changelog:

  • Added split screen co-op
  • Splitters will now rotate to redirect items to factories directly from rigs/producers
  • Assembler can now queue multiple of the same item
  • Now shows how many remaining items needed for structure while building
  • Added notifications and reminders if you cannot do something
  • Now shows power cost and size (4x4x3 etc) in structure hover info
  • Smoothed out jumps - they now increase height if you hold jump key longer
  • Added invert y axis option
  • Minor improvements and bugfixes

I might add one secret area for fun, but the next thing on my list is the subways. I still need a lot of assets for it, and while I'm okay with some placeholders in the playtest, it might take a bit before I'm ready to upload it.

