Update 0.1.6 - Local Co-op And More!

This includes all the changes for the Steam Next Fest demo, along with a bunch of improvements from feedback from the festival. It also includes one new major feature - split screen co-op - you can now play with up to 4 players. I haven't tried Steam Remote Play, but theoretically that'd allow online multiplayer co-op, although eventually I do plan to add real online multiplayer (all of the needed multiplayer logic is in for the co-op, it just needs the actual netcode and sync).

Changelog:

Added split screen co-op

Splitters will now rotate to redirect items to factories directly from rigs/producers

Assembler can now queue multiple of the same item

Now shows how many remaining items needed for structure while building

Added notifications and reminders if you cannot do something

Now shows power cost and size (4x4x3 etc) in structure hover info

Smoothed out jumps - they now increase height if you hold jump key longer

Added invert y axis option

Minor improvements and bugfixes

I might add one secret area for fun, but the next thing on my list is the subways. I still need a lot of assets for it, and while I'm okay with some placeholders in the playtest, it might take a bit before I'm ready to upload it.