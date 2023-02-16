 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 16 February 2023

 

Last edited

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

REVOLUTION CASE

  • The AWP | Doodle Lore has been replaced by the AWP | Duality in the Revolution Case
  • Existing AWP | Doodle Lore inventory items have been converted to the AWP | Duality

MAPS

Ember

  • Seasonal celebrations have ended in Ember land.
  • Map lighting, theme, textures, and models have returned to their pre-seasonal state.
  • Cave rock textures are now using $seamless_scale for improved texture quality and look.
  • Various texture improvements.
  • Fixed an areaportal issue.

