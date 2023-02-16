Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 16 February 2023

REVOLUTION CASE
- The AWP | Doodle Lore has been replaced by the AWP | Duality in the Revolution Case
- Existing AWP | Doodle Lore inventory items have been converted to the AWP | Duality
MAPS
Ember
- Seasonal celebrations have ended in Ember land.
- Map lighting, theme, textures, and models have returned to their pre-seasonal state.
- Cave rock textures are now using $seamless_scale for improved texture quality and look.
- Various texture improvements.
- Fixed an areaportal issue.
