Patch Notes for February 15th

Greetings! The Anniversary & New Year's update was quite a success. That said, some nasty issues within the new content has come to my attention and so I've created a patch to iron them out. There are still a few little bugs within the minigames, but it's unlikely they'll cause great distress. For now, they shall be left because I, admittingly, must move on to new projects.

During any of the three main minigames, the player can now quit midway through by hitting ESC to open a menu that actually pauses the minigame. This should prevent a bug that seemed to be triggered by using the old menu system.

In the minigame Down Dungeon Deep, the player would run into an error that crashed Fleshport itself because I had forgot to remove and replace a placeholder sprite I was using for the fireball that the evil wizard conjures. A new sprite has been implemented!

The evil wizard now has a higher amount of hit points so that the player isn't almost able to insta-kill him anymore.

I appreciate all the feedback I've gotten! If there is a bug you have found, please let me know. Enjoy!