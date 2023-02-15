Patch Notes for February 15th

Greetings! The Anniversary & New Year's update was quite a success. That said, some nasty issues within the new content has come to my attention and so I've created a patch to iron them out. There are still a few little bugs within the minigames, but it's unlikely they'll cause great distress. For now, they shall be left because I, admittingly, must move on to new projects.
- During any of the three main minigames, the player can now quit midway through by hitting ESC to open a menu that actually pauses the minigame. This should prevent a bug that seemed to be triggered by using the old menu system.
- In the minigame Down Dungeon Deep, the player would run into an error that crashed Fleshport itself because I had forgot to remove and replace a placeholder sprite I was using for the fireball that the evil wizard conjures. A new sprite has been implemented!
- The evil wizard now has a higher amount of hit points so that the player isn't almost able to insta-kill him anymore.
I appreciate all the feedback I've gotten! If there is a bug you have found, please let me know. Enjoy!
