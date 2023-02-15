 Skip to content

Perseus: Titan Slayer update for 15 February 2023

Perseus: Titan Slayer - Hotfix

Build 10561945

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with WASD movement being stuck while casting specific abilities like Katana Spin.
  • Dash direction will now depend on WASD buttons and not the direction your character is facing, if you are using WASD for movement.
  • Fixed a bug with ESC button not working in Survivor mode.
  • Removed the experimental legacy controls.

