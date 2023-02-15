Perseus: Titan Slayer - Hotfix

- Fixed a bug with WASD movement being stuck while casting specific abilities like Katana Spin.
- Dash direction will now depend on WASD buttons and not the direction your character is facing, if you are using WASD for movement.
- Fixed a bug with ESC button not working in Survivor mode.
- Removed the experimental legacy controls.
