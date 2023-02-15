 Skip to content

Clay Soldiers update for 15 February 2023

V1.05 Undead Buff

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increased undead corpses at start by 1.
Changed "The Legion" alliance perk from "25% chance to recover a corpse upon unit death" to "Recover 025 corpses upon unit death.
small bug fixes.

