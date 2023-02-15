Increased undead corpses at start by 1.
Changed "The Legion" alliance perk from "25% chance to recover a corpse upon unit death" to "Recover 025 corpses upon unit death.
small bug fixes.
Clay Soldiers update for 15 February 2023
V1.05 Undead Buff
