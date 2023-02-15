 Skip to content

Rank: Warmaster update for 15 February 2023

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.4104

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Admiral AI can now be ordered to attack a Fleet or city via the Nav screen (WIP)
  • Fixed loading issue where turrets were involved with the save.
  • Fixed possible issue when viewing the Admiral from the Navigation screen.
  • Various Fixes

Rank: Warmaster Content Depot 1422271
