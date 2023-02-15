- Admiral AI can now be ordered to attack a Fleet or city via the Nav screen (WIP)
- Fixed loading issue where turrets were involved with the save.
- Fixed possible issue when viewing the Admiral from the Navigation screen.
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 15 February 2023
Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.4104
Patchnotes via Steam Community
