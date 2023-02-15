Fixed: A situation where the player would get stuck in a black screen after entering a new area.

Ixer Encounter 1.1: Curse projectile damage reduced from 20 to 10.

Ixer Encounter 1.2: Fire ground damage reduced from 5 to 2.

Ixer Encounter 1.3: Punch damage reduced from 15 to 10 and cursed ray attack damage reduced from 15 to 5.

Ixer Encounter 1.3: Adjustments to the punch attack hitbox.

Ixer Encounter 1.4: Curse projectile damage reduced from 20 to 10.

Ixer Encounter 2.1: Ground explosion damage reduced from 10 to 7.

Ixer Encounter 2.3: Number of creatures to defeat in the second floor reduced from 8 to 7.

Ixer Encounter 2.3: Cursed ray attack damage reduced from 15 to 7 and arm attack damage reduced from 15 to 7.

Ixer Encounter 3.1: Dash attack damage reduced from 15 to 10.

Thank you so much for all the bug reports and the precious feedback.

We are really grateful for all the support, without the players none of this would be possible!

Please, it would help us a lot if you could leave us a positive review of the game, in case you enjoyed playing it.

We do know that there is a lot to adjust and fix, but we want to thank you so much again, without the players' support we would not be able to develop Adore to its current state! ❤️