Early Access Launch!

Hi everyone!

I am thrilled to announce that the game is now available in Early Access!

In this first version of the game, you'll have the opportunity to explore and clean up a spooky haunted house, get some of your first achievements and basically get a first look of the game.

As the game is still a work in progress, I'll be adding more content and features as development continues. I am very excited to invite you to be a part of the development process and to help shape the game into the best it can be. Your feedback and suggestions will be invaluable as I continue to work on the game.

Also: Remember, Early Access means that the game is not yet complete and probably has a ton of bugs.

So, if you encounter any bugs, feel free to report them in the steam discussions or join me and the others over at discord.

Have fun!

Beepbep

Manic Mice