BALLYGON Version 2.3.01 Bugfix Patch

This patch provides fixes and improvements for a better BALLYGON gaming experience.
SYSTEM UPDATE
- Fixed BALLYGON Rank menu text only displaying "BALLYGON Rank (120Hz)" after turning off 120Hz Time Step mode.
- Fixed a glitch where pausing as the player touches the stage during the initial appearance might still allow for player movement during a pause.
- Fixed a glitch where pausing as the player touches the goal then entering Stage Viewer still causes the goal to activate.
- Fixed a glitch where pausing and entering Stage Viewer back and forth just after the initial appearance would cause the "pop" sound to play every time.
GAME UPDATE
- Player Drag increased from 0.03 to 0.04 (less slippery, easier to make minor adjustments)
STAGE UPDATE
Veteran
- Log - Removed one moving platform.
Expert
- Pixel - Fixed overlapping geometry that reduced player friction.
Thank you and I hope you continue to enjoy BALLYGON!
-Anthony Seeha
