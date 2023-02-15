 Skip to content

BALLYGON update for 15 February 2023

BALLYGON Version 2.3.01 Bugfix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10561132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


This patch provides fixes and improvements for a better BALLYGON gaming experience.

SYSTEM UPDATE

  • Fixed BALLYGON Rank menu text only displaying "BALLYGON Rank (120Hz)" after turning off 120Hz Time Step mode.
  • Fixed a glitch where pausing as the player touches the stage during the initial appearance might still allow for player movement during a pause.
  • Fixed a glitch where pausing as the player touches the goal then entering Stage Viewer still causes the goal to activate.
  • Fixed a glitch where pausing and entering Stage Viewer back and forth just after the initial appearance would cause the "pop" sound to play every time.

GAME UPDATE

  • Player Drag increased from 0.03 to 0.04 (less slippery, easier to make minor adjustments)

STAGE UPDATE

Veteran
  • Log - Removed one moving platform.
Expert
  • Pixel - Fixed overlapping geometry that reduced player friction.

Thank you and I hope you continue to enjoy BALLYGON!
-Anthony Seeha

Join the Seeha Circle community on Discord:
https://discord.com/invite/xZdWemZdye

Follow BALLYGON on Twitter:
@ballygon

