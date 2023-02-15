Hi everyone,
a new patch is out with some fixes (v0.1.011):
- added new scenario option with 15 unlocked techs on start
It's important to say here: a new game could be more difficult in the beginning with more start techs, because the event system, enemies, insect types and more are scaling with your progress in tech tree.
- some mental breakdown times are shorter now
- fixed very rare bug when dropping resources in storage zones
- fixed doctor priorities wrong saved
- fixed that nuclear reactor console cannot be turned on when set to off
- fixed hospital room expectation values not shown
- fixed that abandoned nest didn't despawn when loading the game
- fixed falling asleep from exhaustion while immobilized
- fixed centipede butcher job had no path when digging under it
- fixed more russian translations + reworked the minute/hour/day system there
Cheers!
