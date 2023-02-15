Hi everyone,

a new patch is out with some fixes (v0.1.011):

added new scenario option with 15 unlocked techs on start

It's important to say here: a new game could be more difficult in the beginning with more start techs, because the event system, enemies, insect types and more are scaling with your progress in tech tree.

some mental breakdown times are shorter now

fixed very rare bug when dropping resources in storage zones

fixed doctor priorities wrong saved

fixed that nuclear reactor console cannot be turned on when set to off

fixed hospital room expectation values not shown

fixed that abandoned nest didn't despawn when loading the game

fixed falling asleep from exhaustion while immobilized

fixed centipede butcher job had no path when digging under it

fixed more russian translations + reworked the minute/hour/day system there

Cheers!