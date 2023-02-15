 Skip to content

AColony update for 15 February 2023

v0.1.011

Build 10561106

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,
a new patch is out with some fixes (v0.1.011):

  • added new scenario option with 15 unlocked techs on start

It's important to say here: a new game could be more difficult in the beginning with more start techs, because the event system, enemies, insect types and more are scaling with your progress in tech tree.

  • some mental breakdown times are shorter now
  • fixed very rare bug when dropping resources in storage zones
  • fixed doctor priorities wrong saved
  • fixed that nuclear reactor console cannot be turned on when set to off
  • fixed hospital room expectation values not shown
  • fixed that abandoned nest didn't despawn when loading the game
  • fixed falling asleep from exhaustion while immobilized
  • fixed centipede butcher job had no path when digging under it
  • fixed more russian translations + reworked the minute/hour/day system there

Cheers!

