MalovMetaArt Metavers is out! NOW!

We are thrilled to announce that MalovMetaArt Metaverse is officially released.

Put on your preferred VR headset and deep dive into the boundless Metaverse of World Art.

Have a nice journey!

MalovMetaArt is a Metaverse of World Art, a digital museum that allows you to view the digital twins of world masterpieces that are identical to their physical originals.

The key distinction among MalovMetaArt and similar projects is the 100% accurate replication of artworks. Using photogrammetry and laser scanning techniques, we have created a way to create precise digital twins of the masterpieces of world art you see in the app. You can even touch, zoom and examine the artworks from all sides. In virtual space, you can hold an item (which is not allowed in a real museum) or get up close to unique paintings, so close that they can see the texture of each touch of the genius’s brush.





