0.9.0O live on Staging branch (More fixes and improvements)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I apologize for the lack of a patch in the last few days, I've been spending a lot of time trying to debug and reproduce several reported issues. The most complicated one has proven to be the bug where you can't drop a hose when taking control of an AI. I plan to have this patched in the next patch as soon as I am able to find the culprit. In the mean time, here are some fixes for other issues I was able to figure out.

0.9.5O

Fixed the character camera zooming into the back in certain firehouses and near certain triggers

Lowered path generation time for AI taking a while sometimes when telling them to do an action (There still seems to be a bug every now and then where they wont do an action unless you get them closer to the destination, another issue with the pathfinding)

Fixed the dredge ambulance not returning home or being able to move after picking up a patient

Fixed Ladder 175 not going to destination when using AI commands

Fixed Ladder 175 members exiting truck and being inside the cab

Fixed Stop spraying button not working on the tower ladders nozzles & engines deckguns

Fixed Montgomery County Tower Ladder nozzle in bucket not following the bucket sometimes (Needs testing)